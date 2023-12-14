Thursday, December 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAssam: 1281 madrasas converted to regular schools with immediate effect by the education department
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Assam: 1281 madrasas converted to regular schools with immediate effect by the education department

The Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, posted a list of the concerned institutes from his X handle.

OpIndia Staff
Assam CM Himanta Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Image Source: India Today)
6

On Wednesday (13th December), the Department of School Education in Assam announced that 1281 Madrasa Education (ME) units in the state will no longer be madrasas and will be converted to regular Schools. SEBA (Board of Secondary Education Assam) has undertaken the task of transforming government and provincialised madrasas into conventional schools.

The Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, posted a list of the concerned institutes from his X handle. He wrote in his post, “Consequent to the conversion of all Govt and Provincialised Madrasa into general schools under SEBA, the Department of School Education in Assam has changed the names of 1281 ME Madrasas into ME Schools by a notification today. Here is the link for the list of schools.”

A notification in this regard was published by the department on 13th December. According to this notification, the names of these institutes will be changed. The notification read, “As per the approval of the government on 4th December 2023, the nomenclature of the listed upper primary schools “M.E. Madrasa” under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam shall be known as “M.E. Schools” with immediate effect.”

This decision by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam is aimed at bringing uniformity and inclusivity within the education system of the state. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly said that madrasas in the state need to be modified into regular schools to bring the students in Madrasas to mainstream education.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmadrasa radicalism India; madrasa radicalism Assam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com