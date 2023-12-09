The construction of the Ram temple has been moving along steadily under the direction of the Ayodhya Trust. The general secretary of the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai released splendid images of the temple’s sanctuary sanctorum on 9th December ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on 22nd January 2023 between noon and 12:45 pm.

He stated, “The sanctum sanctorum of Lord Shri Ramlala is almost ready. Recently the lighting-fitting work has also been completed. Sharing some photographs with you.”

प्रभु श्री रामलला का गर्भ गृह स्थान लगभग तैयार है। हाल ही में लाइटिंग-फिटिंग का कार्य भी पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। आपके साथ कुछ छायाचित्र साझा कर रहा हूँ। pic.twitter.com/yX56Z2uCyx — Champat Rai (@ChampatRaiVHP) December 9, 2023

This provided a preview of the exquisite sanctum sanctorum of the temple where the deity would be placed to excitedly awaiting devotees of the much-anticipated temple. The trust earlier on 8th December released photographs of the under-construction Ram Janmabhoomi temple’s current status.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण कार्य – वर्तमान स्थिति



Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction work – Current status pic.twitter.com/IdQ3krCDoB — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) December 8, 2023

Notably, three different artists are making three different idols of Ram Lalla, and the best among them will be selected before the consecration on 22 January. The three idols are currently getting finishing touches discreetly away from public view. One is being meticulously sculpted from the white marble of Makrana, Rajasthan, while the other two are taking form from stones sourced in Karnataka. Earlier, a stone was brought from Nepal, and later stones were also brought from Odisha and Maharashtra to carve the idol, but those were found not suitable to make the idol.

Champat Rai previously stated that the idols are receiving final touches and are currently 90% completed. “At Ram Janambhoomi temple, a 4 feet 3-inch idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram is being constructed at three locations in Ayodhya. Three artisans are building the idol on three different pieces of stone, and one of the idols will be accepted by the Lord. These idols are 90 per cent ready, and the finishing work will take about a week to be done. The idol will be installed in the ‘Grabhgriha’ (sanctum-sanctorum) on the ground floor. The ground floor of the temple is almost ready. So, there will be no problem with ‘Praan-Pratishtha’ (consecration ceremony).”

In its meeting slated for this month, the Trust will choose the most captivating and resilient among the three idols to be installed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir. The remaining two idols will also find their places within the temple, albeit in different locations. The idol depicts the diety’s child form. As per Champat Rai, the general secretary of the temple trust, the decision to choose a 51-inch idol from the three was made by all 15 members of the trust during a meeting chaired by trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on October 7-8.

An 86-year-old Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit Vedic scholar is scheduled to take the helm over the consecration ritual of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He is descended from the renowned Kashi scholar Gaga Bhatt of the 17th century who oversaw the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj approximately 350 years ago in 1674.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be present at the opening of the Ram temple. Furthermore, notable individuals like industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan among other actors are invited to the consecration ceremony.

Invites for over 7,000 people comprising 3,000 VIPs have been sent out by the Ram Mandir Trust. The relatives of the Karsevaks who lost their lives in the temple movement also received an invitation. Four thousand more are requested to attend the sacred event including writers, journalists, scientists, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, yoga guru Ramdev and well-known people from around the country.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements are made for 10,000 to 15,000 people. Local officials are putting more security in place, coordinating logistics for every guest and preparing for the expected spike in traffic around the holy occasion.