Rebel wrestler Bajrang Punia welcomed the Sports Ministry’s action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced earlier in the day on 24th December (Sunday). Reacting to media reports that the Sports Ministry has suspended all the activities of the Newly elected WFI body till further notice, Bajrang Punia hailed it as a ‘right decision’.

Speaking with AajTak, Bajrang Punia said that he was ready to take back his Padma Shri Award which he had returned as a mark of protest against the results of the WFI elections.

Punia had left his Padma Shri outside the PM’s residence on the pavement of Kartavya Path in New Delhi on 23 December. He wanted to hand it over to PM Modi, but as security prevented him from entering the PM’s residence, he left the award on the footpath and left the spot.

Responding to the recent development, he said, “The Ministry has taken the right decision. We were accused of being politically charged, they said we are divided by our region. It was portrayed like Haryana vs UP. Sir, we win medals for the country. They were threatening everyone. What, Brij Bhushan is bigger than the government?”

He added, “Our stand remains the same. Brij Bhushan and his people should not be part of the WFI. In every state association, he has his people.”

Regarding the query of whether he would be willing to take back the Padma Shri award, Bajrang gave an affirmative response. He said, “We were awarded by the government because of some good things we did for the country. Definitely, we will do it (take it back). Trolls are calling us ‘desh drohi (traitor)’. Why? We have given our blood and sweat to the country. All these trolls are Brij Bhushan Singh’s supporters. Who are these trolls to label us?”

Speaking to media persons, Sakshi Malik noted that she would give her response over the developments after holding a discussion with the team and other wrestlers as she was not sure whether the WFI body had been suspended or what the Sports Ministry has stated in its letter. However, she said that the decision is for the betterment of the athletes.

#WATCH | On suspension of the newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by Union Sports Ministry, Wrestler Sakshi Malik says, "I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been… pic.twitter.com/J3ELFd98rC — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

Reacting to the developments, Vinesh Phogat took to her official X account and shared Sahir Ludhianvi’s couplet.

While media has widely reported that the Sports Ministry has suspended the newly-elected executive of the Wrestling Federation of India till further orders, the fact is that the Sports Ministry has only suspended all activities of the federation, including junior championships announced by the WFI. It is notable that WFI is already suspended by the international wrestling body UWW, and therefore the question of the Indian govt against suspending it does not arise.

The sports ministry suspended all activities of the WFI saying that the federation violated several norms while announcing that Under 16 and Under 20 national championships will be held from 28 December in UP’s Gonda. The ministry found that required notice period was not given before holding WFI meetings, and the Secretary-General was not involved in the meetings.

#WATCH | Ranchi: On suspension of newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by Union Sports Ministry, Sanjay Singh (who was elected as new WFI president) says, "I was in the flight. I've not received any letter yet. First, let me see the letter, only then I will… pic.twitter.com/KGxPti0mgy — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

The Newly-elected WFI President Sanjay Singh in his first response also noted that he has learned that the Sports Ministry has stopped some of the activity, however, he has not seen the order.