Big Boss fame Manisha Rani, who was seen in the second season of the OTT, is trending once again, this time for a video she unknowingly uploaded on social media platform Instagram. A part of the video which was apparently not intended to be recorded has prompted reactions across the internet. Manisha was seen alongside Elvish Yadav in Big Boss.

Manisha Rani has more than 1 crore followers on Instagram. During a live appearance on this Instagram, Manisha was responding to her fans. After interacting with the fans, she ended the live by giving a flying kiss and pressed the end live button on the phone.

However, the live stream did not end. She then turned away from her phone and started talking to someone else.

She called out to a person named Vishal and asked if she can share the live stream that she has ended or not. She said that the same live stream was uploaded by the “Justin” on Youtube and a lot of money had come from that.

Live bnd krna bhul gye sayd pic.twitter.com/0lrXrjy8Zc — Veer Choudhary (@okeyveer) December 11, 2023

After this, a man’s voice is heard at the back. All this while, the live stream is very much on. The man is heard saying that Abhishek had come to add his video.

The man then appears to ask someone whether to share the live or not. This clip of Manisha Rani is now viral on social media.

Her fans and another Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Malhan are fighting among themselves over the same. Looking at the video, Abhishek Malhan’s fans have alleged that Manisha is using him for money.

Fans say that Manisha wants to earn money by uploading Abhishek’s video clip on YouTube. They claim that the chemistry between the duo Abhishek and Manisha will gather heat and could bring more views.

However, Manisha’s supporters say that there is nothing wrong in this because everyone earns money from content. They are arguing that if Manisha is also earning money then no one should have any problem with this.

Manisha Rani talked about earning money in her instagram live and I guess it’s nothing wrong as she is earning from social media.



She is just talking about earning money and we social media creators sometime talks too freely and don’t even realise audience takes it to another… — Ma𝕏tern (@RealMaxtern) December 11, 2023

Many other clips of Manisha Rani are also going viral on so bcial media, in one of which she is seen celebrating on top of a car.

Meanwhile, the Big Boss fame actor has reportedly bought her first luxury car and has been posing with it with the images of the same going viral.