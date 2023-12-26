Nuh Violence: Congress leader accused for the riots is being defended by lawyer hired by Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind

On 26th December, Dainik Bhaskar published an interview with advocate Tahir Hussain Ruparya, who has been fighting cases of hundreds of accused in Nuh Violence. For those who are unaware, on 31st July 2023, Islamist rioters attacked Hindu devotees in Nuh of Haryana. At least six people died in the riots. Police officials, Home Guards, Hindu devotees and other officials were injured during the violence. Public and private properties worth crores were destroyed during the ensuing violence.

In the interview, Hussain proudly said that out of 210 accused whose cases he has been fighting, 204 are out on bail. He claimed that the lack of evidence led to the accused getting bail in the cases. Notably, he is also contesting cases of Congress leader Mamman Khan. Not to forget, Mamman Khan’s name was categorically taken by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in Haryana Assembly on 28th August. Vij alleged that police found ample evidence against Khan in matters related to the Nuh violence.

Coming back to Hussain, it is pertaining to note that he was hired to fight the cases by the controversial Muslim organisation Jamait Ulama-i-Hind. He has a long association with the Congress Party. His father was a Congress leader and fought elections on a Congress ticket. As per the Dainik Bhaskar report, his father, Choudhary Wali Mohammed, was also a famous advocate. Once, he fought the Assembly election and once fought the General Election on a Congress ticket but was defeated. When Rahul Gandhi was on his “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, Hussain met Gandhi in Nuh. He had requested Gandhi to establish a university in Nuh. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Hussain claimed Gandhi promised to raise the matter in Lok Sabha, though it has not been fulfilled as yet.

Source: Tahir Hussain Ruparya/Facebook

OpIndia noticed that he was deemed a “star lawyer” by The Print for fighting cases where Muslims were arrested in matters related to cow smuggling. The report claimed he had a 99 percent acquittal record. Hussain reportedly took up hundreds of cases in the Nuh district between 2011 and 2016 filed against the alleged cow smugglers.

Jamait, legal support to Muslims and Halal certification as funding source

Jamait Ulama-i-Hind has been closely monitoring the matters related to Nuh violence as those who were arrested belonged to the Muslim community. In a press release in September 2023, the organisation mentioned that over 150 cases were being actively pursued by the Jamait legal team.

Interestingly, apart from donations, one of the significant sources of income for Jamait Ulama-i-Hind is Halal certification. The organisation claims that it is the “largest Muslim organisation” in India on the front page of its website. If a company wants to get Halal certification from the organisation, they have to pay Rs 60,000 and Rs 1,500 per product + GST. Renewal costs Rs 50,000, along with Rs 1,000 per product + taxes.

India is the largest exporter of buffalo meat. The product is mostly Halal certified as per the requirements of the importer countries. If the exporter gets a certificate from Jamait’s organisation, they have to pay Rs 800 per container for meat products and Rs 1,000 per product for non-meat products. In short, Halal certification is a significant money-minting game for the organisation.

Nuh Shobhayatra Attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Islmist rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OPIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OPIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Islamists have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Monu were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh, Police officials were injured, Home Guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

