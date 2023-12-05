Tuesday, December 5, 2023
As Congress supports ‘special rights’ to Muslims, BJP leader Bommai hits out, says Siddaramaiah is diverting SC,ST funds, indulging in minority appeasement

Bommai said that the CM's statement suggesting the prioritization of one community over others was highly condemnable. He alleged that Siddaramaiah government diverted funds to other schemes reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs). 

ANI
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday accused the state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of indulging minority appeasement politics while doing “injustice” to Dalits and tribal communities. 

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday expressed his support for granting special rights to minorities in terms of national resources. However, many see this move as nothing more than appeasement politics aimed at securing votes,” Bommai posted on X. 

“It appears that the CM has forgotten his duty to ensure justice for all citizens. It is worth noting that there already exist departments and organizations such as the Wakf Board, Minority Commission, and Minority Corporation, which receive funds for various programs aimed at minority development,” he added. 

Bommai said that the CM’s statement suggesting the prioritization of one community over others was highly condemnable. He alleged that Siddaramaiah government diverted funds to other schemes reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs). 

“By diverting funds reserved for the development of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), and Special Component Plan (SCP) into guarantee schemes, the CM has done great injustice to these oppressed communities,” Bommai asserted. 

“Additionally, Siddaramaiah has promised further grants for Muslims, which is seen as a clear instance of appeasement politics. Not only will this bankrupt the state treasury, but it will also lead to social differentiation,” he added. 

He said that it is essential to ensure justice and equal opportunities for all citizens “rather than engaging in divisive policies that prioritize one community over others”. 

“This approach not only harms the overall development of the state but also disrupts social harmony. It is crucial for the CM to reconsider his statements and work towards a more inclusive and equitable society,” Bommai said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

