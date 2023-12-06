Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDecide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi HC asks Centre,...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi HC asks Centre, stresses need to promote local breeds of dogs

The court asked the petitioner to let the authorities 'take a call' on this matter of banning dangerous dog breeds, noting that they were the ones who needed to draft the relevant laws and regulations on this issue.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi High Court asks Centre to timely decide on petition filed seeking ban and cancellation of license to keep
(Image Source - Jagran Josh)
9

On 6th December (Wednesday), the Delhi High Court asked the Union government to expeditiously make a decision, preferably within three months, on a representation to ban and cancel licenses for the possession of “dangerous” dog breeds like Pitbulls, Terriers, American Bulldogs, and Rottweilers.

Notably, the petition was filed in October. The matter is being heard by a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and it also includes Justice Mini Pushkanra. The court asked the petitioner to let the authorities ‘take a call’ on this matter, noting that they were the ones who needed to draft the relevant laws and regulations on this issue.

The court ordered, “They (the authorities) shall decide representation as expeditiously as possible, preferably within three months.”

During the proceedings, the bench also emphasised the need to promote the local breeds of dogs stressing that they are “sturdy”. The court observed, “Indian breeds need to be taken care of. They are far more sturdy. They don’t fall sick that often because they have acclimatised. Today we are vocal for local.” 

The Counsel of the Union government apprised the Delhi High Court that the representation has already been sent to the department concerned and a decision will be taken after consulting with stakeholders. 

Earlier, on 5th October, a division bench headed by then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had refused to entertain the petitioner’s PIL on the issue. The court directed the petitioner that they should first approach the government authorities with their grievance. 

The petition filed by Legal Attorneys and Barristers Law Firm alleges that dog breeds like Bulldogs, Rottweilers, Pit Bulls, Terriers, and Neapolitan Mastiffs are “dangerous dogs”. It noted that these “dangerous” breeds of dogs are banned in more than 12 countries including India. However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was still registering them to be kept as pets, the petition added.

Additionally, it brought the court’s attention to several incidents of such dog breeds attacking people including their owners.

The petition stated, “lt is the need of the hour to ban and cancel the license to keep dogs such as Pitbull, Terriers, American bulldogs, Rottweilers, Japanese Tosa, Bandog, Neapolitan Mastiff, Wolf Dog, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Fila Brasileiro, Tosa Inu, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino and crossbreeds of above-mentioned dogs.” 

According to the petitioners, it is the duty of the Centre and the state government to act as a welfare state and to take preemptive action to save the lives of the citizens from the risk of any major dog bite incident by these “dangerous” breeds.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com