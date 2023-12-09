On Saturday morning (9th December), there was a shootout between the Special Cell of Delhi Police and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the high-end Vasant Kunj area of national capital Delhi. Two sharpshooters of the Lawrence gang were caught in the encounter and one of them is a minor. Many old cases are registered against these shooters.

Notably, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had earlier arrested two shooters of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Friday as the crackdown on these gangs continues. These are the same shooters who were involved in the firing incident at the Punjabi Bagh house of a former MLA of Punjab on 3rd December 2023. The names of the shooters are Akash and Akhil, who are from Sonipat and Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

The police investigation has revealed that both the shooters were involved in firing at the house of former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra. This attack was carried out at the behest of gangster Goldie Brar. Goldie had sent voice notes threatening the ex-MLA and later also made calls for extortion. At Goldie’s behest, his henchmen had also burnt liquor vends of the former MLA in Punjab.