Saturday, December 9, 2023
Shootout in posh Vasant Kunj area in Delhi, 2 sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Two shooters were arrested in this shootout, out of whom, one is a minor.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar
Lawrence Bishnoi (left) and Goldy Brar (right). Image Source: India Today and The Telegraph
On Saturday morning (9th December), there was a shootout between the Special Cell of Delhi Police and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the high-end Vasant Kunj area of national capital Delhi. Two sharpshooters of the Lawrence gang were caught in the encounter and one of them is a minor. Many old cases are registered against these shooters.

On Saturday morning, the capital Delhi echoed with the sound of bullets as an encounter took place between the special cell of the Delhi Police and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to reports, fierce firing was seen from both sides in the Vasant Kunj area. Two shooters were arrested in this shootout, out of whom, one is a minor. Both shooters have a history of being involved in several criminal cases in the past.

Notably, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police had earlier arrested two shooters of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Friday as the crackdown on these gangs continues. These are the same shooters who were involved in the firing incident at the Punjabi Bagh house of a former MLA of Punjab on 3rd December 2023. The names of the shooters are Akash and Akhil, who are from Sonipat and Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.

The police investigation has revealed that both the shooters were involved in firing at the house of former Punjab MLA Deep Malhotra. This attack was carried out at the behest of gangster Goldie Brar. Goldie had sent voice notes threatening the ex-MLA and later also made calls for extortion. At Goldie’s behest, his henchmen had also burnt liquor vends of the former MLA in Punjab.

