Arvind Kejriwal is in for yet another big trouble as Delhi LG VK Saxena has sought a CBI probe against his government in the spurious drugs in Delhi Govt hospitals case. According to reports, the Lieutenant Governor has written a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, directing him for an investigation and CBI inquiry into the allegations.

On the Vigilance Department's report of spurious drugs in Delhi government hospitals, Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directing him for an investigation and CBI inquiry into it. — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

Accusing the Delhi Government of procuring and supplying non-standard drugs to government hospitals and Delhi Mohalla clinics, he directed to immediately remove the fake medicines from these places.

Notably, India Today reported that the Vigilance Department collected 43 samples from various government-run hospitals in Delhi after complaints were received regarding substandard drugs supplied. The report stated that five of the 43 samples did not meet quality standards, which raised serious health concerns for the thousands of citizens receiving treatment at these government-run hospitals and Mohalla clinics.