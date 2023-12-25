Send kids towards Lord Hanuman, not towards Santa Claus: Dhirendra Shastri asks Sanatan followers to stop celebrating Christmas

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, while interacting with the media, announced that Bageshwar Dham Peeth will openly oppose the celebration of Christmas and Santa Claus. He asserted that this is Western culture that is not in accordance with the Indian, and Sanatani traditions and culture.

He advised that Hindu parents should send their kids to the nearby Hanuman ji temple instead of sending them to Santa Claus. He also urged all Sanatanis to boycott the Western culture.

Dhirendra Shastri said, “Christmas on 25th December is not in accordance with Indian culture. Parents of Hindu children should send their kids to the nearby temple of Param Sant Hanuman Ji Maharaj and not to Santa Claus. We are Indians, we should think about this. We are Sanatani. Indians and Sanatanis should boycott this culture. Bageshwar Peeth openly opposes this culture.”

The Chief of Bagheswar Dham also proposed that Hindus should embrace and observe Tulsi Pujan and celebrate Matra-Pitra Diwas instead of partaking in the Christmas celebrations.

He added, ‘Tomorrow is also ‘Matra-Pitra Divas’, do Tulsi Puja, get in the service of your parents. Go to Hanumanji’s temple and have a darshan. Bring Prasad from there.”

Shastri also issued an appeal to the parents urging them to tell their children about great men like Swami Vivekananda. He asserted that parents should inspire their kids with great personalities like Meera Bai, Maharani Lakshmi Bai, and Swami Vivekananda among others.

Meanwhile, regarding the query that schools mark Christmas celebrations, Dhirendra Shastri opposed the Christmas celebration in schools. It is important to note that recently Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district made it mandatory for all schools to take parents’ permission before involving a student in Christmas celebrations, including children dressing up as Santa Claus or Christmas trees.

(The order was issued by the education officer of the Shajapur district on 14th December. Sourced from India Today)

The order was issued by the education officer of Shajapur district on 14th December. The order warned that both government and private schools will face action if students are found to be taking part in Christmas-related events without the permission of their parents.

It read, “Students should have written permission from parents before they are made part of Christmas-related events, which include making them dress up as Santa Claus, Christmas tree, or any other role.”