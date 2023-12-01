Son of a senior Hamas terrorist, Mosab Hassan Yousef has urged Israel to kill his own father along with other Hamas terrorists in its custody. Yousef has called on Israel to set a deadline for Hamas to release the remaining hostages it kidnapped in the 7th October terrorist attack.

Taking to X, the author of “Son of Hamas” wrote, “After the successful release of the most vulnerable group of hostages, Israel must give Hamas a timeframe to release the remaining hostages. If they fail Israel must execute Hamas mass murderers in Israeli prisons. No exception, Sheik Hassan Yousef is included.”

After the successful release of the most vulnerable group of hostages, Israel must give Hamas a timeframe to release the remaining hostages. If they fail Israel must execute Hamas mass murderers in Israeli prisons. No exception, Sheik Hassan Yousef is included. pic.twitter.com/xpeVKHuLX4 — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) November 28, 2023

He said that Hamas has been waging psychological warfare, blackmailing everybody, using children, infants and babies, using human shields, committing genocide and still playing the victim card.

“They want to release thousands of mass murderers back to the streets in return for the Israeli hostages. Israel cannot afford this, humanity cannot afford this. Because putting mass murderers back on the streets means the death of many other innocent people,” Yousef said in a 10-minute 32-second-long video message posted on X.

He added that criminals, savages and terrorists must be punished and cannot be rewarded for their violence. “Hence Israel must not compromise,” he said.

Adding that he understands that Israel had to compromise in the past week to release innocent civilians, he said that the remaining hostages, especially soldiers, those who failed to defend themselves and defend civilians when they were captured “should be treated as war prisoners”.

Yousef said that Israel must shift its priority from a hostage rescue mission and take an offensive approach focused on eradication Hamas.

He said, “Now, we have children, and infants back home to safety and this is great progress. But we cannot go on like this. Hamas is going nowhere and if we continue to negotiate with them, they will continue to stretch this negotiation taking us into a rabbit hole that will never end. Their goal is to get away with their crime.”

He said that Israel has thousands of Hamas members in prison and it must use this card. “Israel must use Hamas savages in prison to pressure Hamas leadership everywhere to release hostages. We have mass murderers in prison who have privileges and human rights.”

“Prisoners like Ibrahim Hamid, Abdullah Akbar Kudi must be sentenced to death and Hamas must have a time frame to return the hostages and if they do not do so, Israel must execute top Hamas leaders in prison. When I say execute top Hamas leader I mean no exception. That includes my own father, the co-founder of Hamas movement. In this war there is no exception,” Yousef said.

Yousef said that he made a mistake till 15 years ago when he saved his father, Sheikh Hassan Yousef’s life many times. “I was going against evolution. He was supposed to die for his actions. I saved his life and here we go, things did not change, things got worse.”

Yousef also opnely called out Qatar alleging that it is a safe haven for Hamas and that it should not be considered a mediator as they facilitate Hamas’s activities by shielding the terrorist group’s leadership on their soil.

He said that Qatar should also be given a deadline of a month to expel all Hamas leadership from its soil and “if Qatar does not obey, Israel is not under any obligation to not carry an attack on Hamas on its soil”.

On 31st October, Mosab Hassan Yousef lauded Indians and praised the Hindu community for rallying against Hamas terrorists.

“Hindus have no problem, Christians and Jews also co-exist. So why does the violence only come from Islamists? I don’t have a problem with the rest of the world. Indians have no problem. Christians, Jews, we all co-exist. It is the need to eradicate Hamas and any other Islamist movement. We have to say it very clearly and loudly. Religious terrorism is not accepted,” he said in an interview with an Indian channel.

Yousef is a descendant of Sheikh Hassan Yousef, a co-founder of Hamas. He is known for writing books named ‘Son of Hamas’ and ‘Preach the Word Prophecy Conference’.

For his efforts to assist the Shin Bet in thwarting terror attacks during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s, he was dubbed “Green Prince”, which is also the title of a 2014 documentary based on his autobiography. The 45-year-old Ramallah native vividly recalls Hamas’s inception in 1986.

On 7th October, Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a land-air-seak attack on Israel killing at least 1,300 people including some foreign nationals and abduction more than 200 Israelis. Women were raped, children were beheaded, entire families were brutalised, bloodied and eventually killed.

The terrorists recorded the heinous act on body cameras and the videos viral across social media whilst celebrating the attacks. On 21st November, Israel agreed to a temporary ceasefire to the war it has launched on Hamas, in order to enable the release of Israeli hostages.