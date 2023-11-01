On 31st October, Mosab Hassan Yousef, the disowned son of a senior Hamas terrorist group leader, lauded the Indians and praised the Hindu community for raising their voices against the Hamas terrorists. In an exclusive interview to Times Now, Yousef who is known for writing a book named ‘Son of Hamas’ stated that Islamists cannot and they don’t want to co-exist.

“Hindus have no problem, Christians and Jews also co-exist. So why does the violence only come from Islamists? I don’t have a problem with the rest of the world. Indians have no problem. Christians, Jews, we all co-exist. It is the need to eradicate Hamas and any other Islamist movement. We have to say it very clearly and loudly. Religious terrorism is not accepted,” he could be heard saying.

Hindus have no problem with the rest of the world, they happily coexist.

He stated that he rejected the Islamist ideology and had to almost die to say no to violence. “My entire country shunned me. I was branded Satan. This is because I said no to violence, no bloodshed, and suicide bombing attacks. This is what they do to everybody who differs their way. I know both sides and on this authority, I say we have to stand united behind Israel,” he said.

In the interview further, Yousef also said that the Hamas mentality needs to be eradicated. “They need to be told that this is not the way of life. Their acts are brutal. We don’t accept a group that wants to dominate and rule over the entire race to build an Islamic state. Mother Earth does not belong only to one religion. It does not belong to Hamas or Islamists,” he added.

“Hamas are not ‘freedom fighters’ as is being claimed by many. They are a bunch of clowns who are living in denial. Hamas has a long history of brutally attacking civilians,” he added.

He later urged the Indians and Hindus who follow Lord Krishna, Geeta, and Upanishads to raise their voices against the Islamist ideology. “My army in India, those who understand Krishna and Geeta and Upanishads need to gear up and show this minority in the world that Islamists are not acceptable. The way they create violence and the way they want to achieve their agenda is not acceptable. Indians should rise, not by the means of violence. But they should stand firm and not accept any form of Islamist interference,” he added.

Earlier the day, Mosab Hassan Yousef revealed that Yahya Sinwar who is the current Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip is hiding under the Al-Shifa Hospital. Yousef also said that he is using the patients at the hospital as a shield to protect himself.

He also added that Hamas is not just a political terror group. It is a religious terror group. “If it was a political terrorist group, we could have put enough pressure on them to compromise and come up with a solution and drop violence. But Hamas, cannot bend because they prefer to die and not to drop their ideology. They think of themselves as holy warriors,” he added.

He further added that Hamas’ only mission is to destroy Israel. “They want to force 10 million Israelis to relocate as a condition to build their Islamic state. We cannot give them what they are asking for,” he was quoted.

Yousef is a descendant of Sheikh Hassan Yousef, a co-founder of Hamas. He is known for writing books named ‘Son of Hamas’ and ‘Preach the Word Prophecy Conference’. For his efforts to assist the Shin Bet in thwarting terror attacks during the Second Intifada in the early 2000s, he was dubbed “Green Prince”, which is also the title of a 2014 documentary based on his autobiography. The 45-year-old Ramallah native vividly recalls Hamas’s inception in 1986.

On October 7, over 2,500 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel by land, air, and sea, killing 1,400 people, the vast majority of whom were civilians, and kidnapping 230 people, including 30 children. The smallest is nine months old. Entire families were massacred in their homes, and over 260 people were slaughtered at an outdoor music festival.

The terrorists raped the Israeli women and also didn’t spare the elders and the children. The videos of these horrific incidents were also made viral. The attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists marks the most brutal attack against Jews after the Holocaust.

After the attack by Hamas, Israel launched a counter-attack on Gaza. Over 5,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, including women and children as well as journalists, medical workers, and first responders, with more than 15,000 injured. IDF has been asking Gazans to move away from Northern Gaza but Egypt has closed the Rafah crossing and has declared that it won’t allow any refugees from Gaza.