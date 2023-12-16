Hollywood actor, famed for portraying Chandler Bing in the popular sitcom Friends, Matthew Perry died because of ‘acute effects of Ketamine’, as per his autopsy report which was released on Friday (15th December). As per reports, the manner of death was ruled an ‘accident’.

Actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing from ‘Friends,’ died from the ‘acute effects of ketamine,’ with drowning and heart disease found to be contributing factors, an autopsy report shows https://t.co/uI1QcqP06c pic.twitter.com/4WskJozViT — Reuters (@Reuters) December 16, 2023

While releasing the autopsy report, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office said Matthew Perry died from the “acute effects” of ketamine, an anaesthetic with psychedelic properties.

As per reports, the effects of the drug combined with other factors, made the actor lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub leading to his death.

The medical examiner’s office added that drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of an opioid, buprenorphine, had contributed to his death. However, his autopsy attributed his death primarily to “the acute effects of ketamine.”

Ketamine is a potent anaesthetic and it has gained popularity as an alternative treatment for challenging mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and others. Additionally, it is also used recreationally.

According to the autopsy report, Perry had been on ketamine infusion therapy. However, the report ruled out that the ketamine in his system could not have been from his last known therapy session, which was about a week and a half before he died.

Perry had publicly struggled with drinking and drug use for decades.

The autopsy report stated, “At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.” The report noted that the level of ketamine investigators found in Perry’s blood was equivalent to the amount that would be used during general anesthesia. However, the exact method of intake is unknown.

Toxicology tests also revealed the presence of “therapeutic” levels of buprenorphine, a drug used to address drug addiction and manage pain. According to Perry’s live-in assistant, he was seeing a psychiatrist and taking prescribed buprenorphine twice a day. While investigators discovered signs of sedatives, they found no traces of alcohol, methamphetamine, or cocaine.

The veteran Hollywood actor aka Chandler Bing died at the age of 54 on 29th October. At around 4 PM, he was found dead in his Los Angeles residence, in a jacuzzi. According to initial media reports, he died due to drowning. No drugs were found at the location and no foul play was suspected in connection with his demise, media reported.

A day after his tragic demise, the details of the 911 call that was made from his home on the fateful night was released. In the dispatch audio, a man was heard saying the word “drowning.”

On 3rd November, his funeral service was conducted at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA, near Warner Bros Studios. It was attended by the entire main cast of ‘Friends,’ comprising Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.