Monday, December 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGhaziabad: Brothers Sufiyan and Mahtab strangle sister Sheeba to death for love affair with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ghaziabad: Brothers Sufiyan and Mahtab strangle sister Sheeba to death for love affair with Hindu boy, body dumped in canal, NDRF & SDRF deployed

Sheeba's real brother Sufiyan sent her to live with their cousin in Delhi upon learning about her affair. When the cousin, Mahtab, came to know that she was still in contact with her Hindu boyfriend, he informed Sheeba's brother Sufiyan. Both of them then hatched a plan to murder Sheeba.

OpIndia Staff
Screenshot from the CCTV footage showing Sufiyan and Mahtab taking their sister Sheeba towards Ganga canal on the pretext of going for a tour (source: Hindustan)
7

Teams of NDRF, SDRF and the Ghaziabad police have been deployed in the Ganga canal in Muradnagar area to search for the body of a teen named Sheeba. 17-18 year old Muslim girl named Sheeba was murdered by her brothers for being in a relationship with a Hindu boy.

Her brothers brought Sheeba to Ghaziabad on the pretext of taking her on a tour. They strangulated her to death and threw her body in Ganganahar of Muradnagar.

Sheeba was around 17-18-years-old. She lived with her family in Roorkee in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Sheeba was in love with a local Hindu boy. Her brothers – 21 year old Sufiyan and 24 year old Mahtab – did not like this. The family sent her to her cousin in Delhi. However, even here she was in touch with her lover over phone.

When the cousin, Mahtab, came to know about this, he informed Sheeba’s brother Sufiyan. Both of them then hatched a plan to murder Sheeba.

Mahtab and Sufiyan brought Sheeba to Muradnagar’s Ganganahar in Ghaziabad on the pretext of taking her for a ride. Here they strangled Sheeba to death and threw the body in the Ganganagar (canal).

DCP (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said, “Both the accused were returning on foot after committing the crime. Meanwhile, the Phantom team of police patrolling there stopped them. Both became nervous during interrogation. Finding both of them suspicious, the police brought them to Muradnagar police station. Here they confessed to the murder of their sister.”

The DCP said that during interrogation, the accused told that due to their sister’s love affair, they were being insulted in the society and so, they murdered her.

According to DCP Yadav, both the brothers had come from Delhi to Muradnagar town with Sheeba in an auto. After this, they walked on the track of Ganganahar (canal) for about one and a half kilometres. During this time, taking advantage of the opportunity, they killed Sheeba.

Sheeba’s real brother Sufiyan works as a laborer, while cousin Mahtab drives an auto in Delhi. DCP Yadav said that a case has been registered against both of them under murder and other sections and they have been arrested. On the information of both of them, the police have recovered the sandals, clothes, Aadhar card and towel of the deceased.

Due to the strong flow of water in Ganganahar, the body has not been recovered yet. For this, teams of NDRF, SDRF and police have been deployed. The police of nearby districts have also been informed about this.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Assaulted for not praying to Jesus, visiting church and force-fed wine: Pandita Ramabai Mission booked for confinement, conversion of minor girls in Pune

Siddhi Somani -
Two minor girls aged 9 and 11 respectively were confined by the Pandita Ramabai Mukti Mission orphanage and subjected to torture for resisting their proselytising diktats
News Reports

‘Dawood Zinda Hai’ – From Gangrene to Covid to poisoning: How Pakistan-resident Dawood Ibrahim keeps dying of a different cause every year

OpIndia Staff -
Dawood Ibrahim now resides in Karachi, Pakistan. He was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States, with a reward of US$25 million for his capture for his role in the 1993 Bombay bombings.

Bangladesh: 10 idols vandalised, 3 temples desecrated in Faridpur, Hindus stage protest

‘Islam is incompatible with Europian culture’: 5-year-old video of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni goes viral, reported as recent statement

US: Car crashes into parked motorcade of Joe Biden, President unharmed

Fact Check: Did Pakistani caretaker PM confirm that unknown men poisoned Dawood Ibrahim? Here is the truth

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com