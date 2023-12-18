Teams of NDRF, SDRF and the Ghaziabad police have been deployed in the Ganga canal in Muradnagar area to search for the body of a teen named Sheeba. 17-18 year old Muslim girl named Sheeba was murdered by her brothers for being in a relationship with a Hindu boy.

Her brothers brought Sheeba to Ghaziabad on the pretext of taking her on a tour. They strangulated her to death and threw her body in Ganganahar of Muradnagar.

Sheeba was around 17-18-years-old. She lived with her family in Roorkee in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Sheeba was in love with a local Hindu boy. Her brothers – 21 year old Sufiyan and 24 year old Mahtab – did not like this. The family sent her to her cousin in Delhi. However, even here she was in touch with her lover over phone.

When the cousin, Mahtab, came to know about this, he informed Sheeba’s brother Sufiyan. Both of them then hatched a plan to murder Sheeba.

Mahtab and Sufiyan brought Sheeba to Muradnagar’s Ganganahar in Ghaziabad on the pretext of taking her for a ride. Here they strangled Sheeba to death and threw the body in the Ganganagar (canal).

DCP (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said, “Both the accused were returning on foot after committing the crime. Meanwhile, the Phantom team of police patrolling there stopped them. Both became nervous during interrogation. Finding both of them suspicious, the police brought them to Muradnagar police station. Here they confessed to the murder of their sister.”

The DCP said that during interrogation, the accused told that due to their sister’s love affair, they were being insulted in the society and so, they murdered her.

According to DCP Yadav, both the brothers had come from Delhi to Muradnagar town with Sheeba in an auto. After this, they walked on the track of Ganganahar (canal) for about one and a half kilometres. During this time, taking advantage of the opportunity, they killed Sheeba.

Sheeba’s real brother Sufiyan works as a laborer, while cousin Mahtab drives an auto in Delhi. DCP Yadav said that a case has been registered against both of them under murder and other sections and they have been arrested. On the information of both of them, the police have recovered the sandals, clothes, Aadhar card and towel of the deceased.

Due to the strong flow of water in Ganganahar, the body has not been recovered yet. For this, teams of NDRF, SDRF and police have been deployed. The police of nearby districts have also been informed about this.