Chennai has been experiencing heavy rain and flood situations ahead of the landfall of cyclone Michaung. On 4th December, the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) informed that they have increased the amount of surplus water discharged from Chembarambakkam Lake in Chennai from 3000 cusecs to 6000 cusecs due to bad weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the region, ahead of Cyclone Michaung hitting the state’s coastline, ANI reported.

The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal which has intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ is likely to continue to move north-northwestward, intensify further, and reach the West-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by today in the afternoon.

As per the latest update by the Indian meteorological department, cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ intensified to severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 am on December 4 about 90 km East northeast of Chennai.

An orange alert has been sounded for Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as cyclone Michaung approaches the south Andhra Pradesh coast, ANI reported.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on 4th and 5th December in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Heavy downpour in Chennai led to severe waterlogging in parts of Chennai and neighboring areas. Several areas of Chennai were left inundated due to heavy rainfall. As heavy rains lashed the city, cars have been swept away and waterlogging has been reported from several areas. NDRF teams are working on rescue and evacuation efforts.

Heavy rains have caused waterlogging in Chennai's Pallikaranai



Cars can be seen being swept away



(Source: Resident of Chennai) #ChennaiFlood #CycloneMichaung pic.twitter.com/5SBXhayIRh — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 4, 2023

The rainwater accumulated to the extent that the vehicles were completely submerged in water. The Heavy spell of rain throughout the night has caused waterlogging in the state due to which traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city. There was a heavy traffic jam on Chennai’s Chrompet GST Road following heavy rainfall in the region.

The Chennai airfield has been closed for arrival and departure operations in Chennai till 11 pm on Monday due to the harsh weather conditions in the city. Chennai airport’s runway is under water. In the visuals of the airport, ground staff were seen struggling to safeguard equipment as planes lay halted.

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

As several parts of Chennai battle flood situations, Indian Army’s 12 Madras unit is helping in rescue and evacuation efforts.

As per reports, 10 districts in Northern Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Andhra have been issued an alert. A total of 144 trains have been canceled.

IMD has stated that the severe cyclonic storm is likely to move northwards and cross the coast between Nellore and Machhilipatnam near Bapatla on December 5 before noon.

(With inputs from ANI)