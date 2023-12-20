As the upcoming Lok Sabha elections draw near, the fault lines within the I.N.D.I. Alliance have come to the fore, culminating in a heated incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a recent alliance meeting in Delhi on Tuesday (19th December).

Reports suggest that during the meeting, DMK leader TR Baalu requested an English translation of Nitish Kumar’s Hindi speech, leading to a surprising eruption from the Bihar Chief Minister. Expressing frustration, Nitish Kumar asserted that Hindi is the national language and insisted that everyone should comprehend it. His outburst continued for several minutes, delving into Indian history and criticising the imposition of English.

According to reports, in previous sessions, RJD leader Manoj Jha translated speeches into English for those not proficient in Hindi. However, after Nitish Kumar’s episode, subsequent speeches, including one by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, were delivered in English to avoid further clashes.

RJD’s Manoj Jha had offered to translate Nitish Kumar’s remarks during the meeting on Tuesday as well, but Nitish Kumar vehemently opposed the idea, emphasising the importance of Hindi as the national language and urging DMK leaders to discard colonial remnants, including the English language.

The incident not only revealed underlying tensions within the I.N.D.I. Alliance, but it also prompted a shift in the language of subsequent speeches, with leaders opting for English to prevent further linguistic confrontations.

The incident highlights growing tensions within the I.N.D.I. Alliance, particularly as Nitish Kumar feels sidelined despite being an instrumental figure in convening the opposition parties and hosting the alliance’s inaugural meeting in Patna.

Nitish Kumar is not happy in the I.N.D.I. alliance

Speculations about Nitish Kumar’s discomfort stem from the perceived downsizing of his role within the alliance. Despite his party, JD(U), touting him as the prime ministerial face, the recent meeting saw suggestions favoring Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the position, adding to Kumar’s unease.

Nitish Kumar’s absence from the joint press conference following the meeting fueled further speculation about his dissatisfaction. Some reports indicate his interest in becoming the Convenor of the I.N.D.I. Alliance, complicating the internal dynamics of the opposition coalition.

As the Lok Sabha elections loom, the incident adds a layer of complexity to the already intricate dynamics within the I.N.D.I. Alliance, underscoring the challenges of fostering unity among diverse regional parties with differing linguistic preferences.