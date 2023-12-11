Monday, December 11, 2023
I-T raids on Dhiraj Sahu enter 6th day, 454 crores cash, 60 kg gold found so far: Report

Odisha media has reported that so far, a total of 454 crores and 50 lakhs have been seized from premises linked to Dhiraj Sahu. Of this amount, the major chunk, 448 crores and 50 lakhs has been seized from Odisha alone.

60 kg gold along with 400crores+ cash found in Balangir premises of company linked with Dhiraj Sahu
Images via Kanak News and HT
The massive I-T raids on Jharkhand Congress MP entered its 6th day on 11th December. Income Tax officials continued their operations on Baldev Sahu and Sons Pvt Ltd, a liquor manufacturing and trading company linked to Boudh Distilleries Pvt Ltd, all run by family members and relatives of Dhiraj Sahu.

While nearly 400 crores have been found in Balangir alone, 37.5 crores have been found from Sambalpur, and 11 crores from Titilagarh. As per a report by Kanak News, apart from the cash, around 60 kgs of gold have also been seized from the Balangir premises of the company and the residences of the concerned persons. 6 crores were found from Jaiswal traders in Jharkhand.

As per reports, 37 teams of I-T department had raided 37 locations in Jharkhand and Odisha simultaneously. This cash haul is being cited as the largest in the last 42 years.

