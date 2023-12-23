The Indian Army said on Saturday that it is conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where militants launched an attack on army personnel on December 21, killing four soldiers.

The matter is under investigation, said the Indian Army in a post on social media.

Taking to X, the Indian Army posted, “Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation.”

Terrorist Initiated Incident at Bafliaz in Poonch-Rajouri Sector (21/ 22 Dec 23).



Search operations by the Security Forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter… pic.twitter.com/KLwtC2C2nm — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 23, 2023

“The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations,” the army posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced compensation and jobs to the families of three civilians who were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district.

As per the JK government, “After the deaths of three civilians were reported yesterday in Baffliaz, Poonch district, the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.”

The death of three civilians was reported yesterday in Baffliaz of Poonch District. The medico legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority. Government has announced compensation for each of the deceased.… — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) December 23, 2023

The government also announced compensation and jobs for the next of kin of each deceased.

Earlier on Thursday evening, four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri district after two Army vehicles were ambushed by heavily armed terrorists.

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

