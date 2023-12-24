On 24th December (Sunday), French authorities informed that the Nicaragua-bound flight carrying 303 Indian nationals held over suspicion of being “victims of human trafficking” has been authorised to leave, and they will be able to depart as soon as Monday morning (25th December). The Paris Prosecutor’s Office announced that the justice department authorised the plane immobilised at Châlons-Vatry airport to leave Marne. However, the destination of the flight is still unclear, whether it would return to UAE or continue its journey to Nicaragua’s capital Managua or the Indian nationals will be deported to India.

In a press release, the Marne prefecture announced, “This decision makes it possible to consider the rerouting of passengers placed in the waiting zone in the airport,” however, it didn’t give details of any destination.

The prefecture stated, “Therefore, the competent authorities of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) are working to obtain the necessary authorisations for the aircraft to take off again, which should take place no later than Monday morning.”

The French judicial sources said on Sunday that most of the roughly 300 Indians travelling on a plane detained near Paris over suspicions of human trafficking will be free to resume their trip Monday.

As per reports, Four French judges began questioning the passengers on Sunday to verify the “conditions and purposes” of their travel. The reports added that they have two days to complete quizzing the passengers.

The judges have the authority to extend the detention, but Paris prosecutors told AFP that they expect the plane and its passengers to be cleared for departure late Monday morning “at the latest,” without naming a destination.

The stranded passengers have been holed up in the airport. The local prefecture said that Individual beds, as well as toilets and showers, have been installed at the airport terminal. The airport has been put on lock down and flight operations have been cancelled.

The unmarked white Airbus A340 operated as a chartered plane by Romania-based Legend Airlines remains grounded on the tarmac. Meanwhile, Tarpaulin covered the entrance hall’s glass exterior and nearby administrative buildings, while police and gendarmes prevented access.

According to Paris prosecutors, the stranded Indian nationals include 11 unaccompanied minors. A source familiar with the matter said that ten of the passengers have requested asylum.

Media reports added that two passengers have been detained since Friday “to verify” whether their role “may have been different than the others in this transport, and under what conditions and with what objectives.”

The development so far

A Nicaragua-bound flight carrying 303 passengers, mostly Indians, was held by French authorities when it landed at the airport in Vary city near Paris for refuelling. The Airbus A340 plane had taken off from Fujairah airport in the United Arab Emirates and was grounded in Vary City which is 150 kilometres east of Paris, on Thursday. As per reports, the passengers are suspected to be victims of “human trafficking“.

According to the prosecutor’s office, an anonymous tip signalled that the flight was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking. Additionally, two people were arrested in this suspected case of “human trafficking” on Friday, as per local authorities.

Following the flight’s ‘technical halt’, the Indian Embassy in France on Friday stated that it had reached out to the authorities and secured consular access. While the Indian Embassy said that the people on the flight were ‘mostly Indians’, Le Monde said that all 303 people are Indians.

French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers. — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) December 22, 2023

Suspecting the angle of ‘human trafficking’, the French anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO took over the investigation. Additionally, border police and aviation gendarmes have also been involved on the case.

As per reports, the prefecture said that the plane had landed in France for refuelling and was carrying 303 Indian nationals who had probably been working in the UAE. The travel may have been planned by the Indian passengers to reach Central America from where they can attempt to enter the United States or Canada illegally.

French authorities said that “Identity checks are being carried on the 303 passengers and on the cabin crew.”

In accordance with French law, French border police have the authority to detain a foreign national for an initial period of up to four days upon landing in France if they are prevented from proceeding to their intended destination. This duration can be extended to eight days with judicial approval, and in exceptional circumstances, another eight days can be granted, reaching a maximum detention period of 26 days.

Following the development, it was left for the French Judges to decide the matter. The passengers appeared throughout the day before judges who will decide whether to extend their detention in the airport, according to the administration for the Marne region. If they can’t be held any longer, they will be free to leave the country.

Speaking with BFM TV on Saturday, the head of the Châlons-en-Champagne Bar Association, Francois Procureur said, “I don’t know if this has ever been done before in France.”

He stated that the situation is urgent because we cannot keep foreigners in a waiting area for more than 96 hours. Beyond that, it is the liberty and custody judge who must rule on their fate.

As per French media reports, the authorities have authorised the plane to leave and prepare the “rerouting” of the passengers no later than Monday morning.