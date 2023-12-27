A man named Mangesh struck a 19-year-old girl Uma Suthar and her 28-year-old companion Rajkumar with his SUV following a heated argument in a restaurant in Jaipur’s Jawahar Circle neighbourhood early on 26th December morning. The young woman was killed and her friend was left seriously injured. The restaurant employees rushed both to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her wounds while the latter was still under medical care. “The accused is absconding. Further investigation is underway,” proclaimed Dalbeer Singh who is the station house officer (SHO) of the local police station.

Uma and Rajkumar went to the resturant-cum-bar which is located at SL Marg on the night of 25th December. After some time, Mangesh and his girlfriend arrived there, according to the first information report (FIR) that the injured victim filed, who is a partner in the establishment as well. Around eleven o’clock at night, he and Uma returned to the restaurant for dinner after checking out some construction being carried out on the rooftop.

The official complaint informed, “The accused Mangesh was also having drinks with his girlfriend there. After some time, they started passing comments towards Uma. When Rajkumar objected, Mangesh said he already knew him.” The four then reportedly sat down and had a casual conversation but Mangesh attempted to touch Uma, based on a police officer who referenced the charges in the FIR filed in response to Rajkumar’s complaint.

Later, they sat together and had a conversation. However, Mangesh tried to touch Uma, and was talking rudely to her. Rajkumar added that he was looking at Uma ‘with wrong intentions’.

After that Uma booked a cab to leave the restaurant, and she along with Rajkumar went out of the establishment to wait for the cab at around 5 AM. Meanwhile, Mangesh and his girlfriend, who had also left, returned to that place and stopped his SUV near them. After that Mangesh got into a heated argument with Uma and Rajkumar while remaining inside the vehicle. Some staff of the restaurant also came out to resolve the situation.

As seen in a viral CCTV video, Magnesh reversed his vehicle during the heated exchange and then rammed into Uma and Rajkumar at high speed. The two immediately fell to the ground, and were rushed to the Fortis Hospital. However, doctors said that Uma had already died, while Rajkumar was being treated for the injuries.

Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were invoked in the FIR filed at the Jawahar Circle police station. Accused Mangesh, who runs a garment showroom, is currently absconding. “We are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Both Mangesh and her girlfriend are absconding. We will arrest the accused soon,” stated SHO Dalbeer Singh.