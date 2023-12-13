As TV reporters shamelessly fight for smoke canister thrown in Parliament, here are a few things we should all be worried about after witnessing the circus

On the 13th of December 2023, there was a serious security breach in the Parliament of India. Two individuals hurled a smoke canister from the viewer gallery. They then jumped to the floor of the house and were trying to make their way towards the speaker when were overpowered by parliamentarians. Thereafter they were detained by the police and taken for interrogation. Just as the security breach took place, there were two individuals outside the parliament protesting with similar colour smoke canisters.

According to preliminary information from the Delhi Police, there is no terror angle to the incidents, however, the police are taking the breach seriously. According to reports, the intruder inside the parliament was chanting slogans about “Kaala Kanoon” and the protestors outside the Parliament were chanting slogans like Jai Bhim, Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi, Manipur ko Insaf do, etc.

While the country was shocked by the serious security breach and the ramifications of the lapse, Indian media was conducting their very own circus. A video emerged where TV journalists were seen fighting like animals over the smoke canister that was hurled by the protestors. In the video put out by TV9, their journalist was showing the smoke canister on camera. While he was doing his segment, other journalists started trying to snatch the canister saying that he had used it enough and should hand over the canister to other journalists. When the other journalists started trying to snatch the canister, the TV9 journalist was seen almost sprinting with it, trying to get a few more seconds with the canister – for the sake of the hard-hitting coverage of the unfolding incident at the Parliament.

As the nation had important questions that the media should have been focussing on – like how this security breach took place, who were the intruders, what were they chanting, why they did what they did, what was the police doing and how visitors entered the parliament with canisters and why were the Delhi Police so lackadaisical in arrested the protestors outside the Parliament, almost looking like they were taking them for a walk, these elements in the media seemed far more interested in ridiculous sensationalism and showing visuals of the canister.

While we watched this circus unfold, there are several important aspects that people need to be extremely worried about.

First and foremost, one has to wonder about the priorities of the media and what they choose to cover when important events unfold. As mentioned, there are very important questions that need to be answered as this security breach unfolds. The Parliament is not just a building but a symbol of the democracy of India and the seat of power. Any attack on the Parliament is an attack on democracy and the sovereignty of India itself.

While these events unfolded, the journalists on the ground should have been far more focused on bringing crucial details to the people of the nation. And while several journalists were doing so, some were indulging in cheap sensationalism.

This, however, comes as no surprise. One is reminded of the time when Rajdeep Sardesai was talking about the 2001 Parliament Attack – the terrorist attack that incidentally took place on this day 22 years ago.

In 2018, a video had gone viral where Rajdeep Sardesai admitted that journalists were vultures. Sardesai in the video recounted the December 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament where he and his crew were preparing for a picnic owing to a slow news day. Preparing for a feast in the garden near the Parliament, he and his team entered the Parliament at around 11 am. Within minutes of the team entering the Parliament, he says they heard gunshots. The Parliament was attacked. He then recalled that when his colleague asked him to leave, he directed him to suggest the guard to close the gates. He explained with a wide grin that he did so so that no other channel crew could enter. Those days there were fewer channels and Sardesai was excited at the prospect of doing an exclusive story.

He then says how the exclusive story of the parliament attack made the team forget the wine and kababs they were planning to picnic on. “It was a great day. We are like vultures. We feed on these moments.” he added.

If one truly thinks about it, the current TV journalists are merely following the standards set by veteran vultures like Rajdeep Sardesai.

While the conduct of the media was abysmal, what is far more concerning is the conduct of the Delhi Police and security agencies. When a security breach like this has taken place, one would imagine that the police and law enforcement agencies would ask the media to stand back – after all, 26/11 was a classic case of how the media could potentially jeopardise any rescue operation and investigation when such incidents take place. During the Mumbai Attack, the police allowed unbridled access to the media, resulting in journalists like Barkha Dutt potentially giving away crucial information on hostages from ISI handlers who were closely monitoring the media.

Taking a lesson from the past, the police should have summarily kept the media away. That canister itself could be crucial evidence that the police need, instead, the media was yet again given unbridled access to play with the canister as if were some sort of a prop in a drama.

On the 22nd anniversary of the ghastly 2001 Parliament attack, the parliament was under severe threat. There were Khalistani and other terror organisations which had issued threats against the Parliament. While now the police are claiming that the smoke was not harmful, while the breach was ongoing, the police had to function under the assumption that it could be a deadly terror attack which could have dire ramifications. Despite that, the media was given unbridled access knowing fully well that such media has a history of creating a circus during serious incidents.

Several other questions are being raised against the police as the Parliament’s security was breached. Visitors to the Parliament are frisked at every stage and there are now questions being asked as to how the security could have been so wanting that two individuals with smoke canisters could enter the Parliament. Per protocol, those who have passes to view the Parliament proceedings are not allowed to carry a paper inside the Parliament. Legitimate concerns are now being raised as to how, amid such tight security, two individuals could enter with these canisters.