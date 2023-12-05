Hours after Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead on Tuesday (5th December), a gangster named Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the murder of the National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

As per a report by India Today, Rohit Godara took to Facebook to inform that he and his gang murdered the chief of Karni Sena. “We take complete responsibility for the killing. We commissioned this murder,” the gangster said in the purported Facebook post.

Godara claimed that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi used to help the enemies of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. “He was working to strengthen our foes,” the post read. The gangster also warned other enemies to wait for their turn.

Purported Facebook post of Rohit Gadora

According to a report by India Today, Rohit Godara is a native of Rajasthan. The gangster has reportedly been on the run from law enforcement authorities. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has lodged criminal charges and is taking measures to apprehend him.

Rohit Godara has over 32 serious cases registered against him since 2010. He is infamous for his involvement with the underworld, extorting money to the tune of ₹5 crores- ₹17 crores from various businessmen in his native State.

Before murdering the Karni Sena chief, he was responsible for the killing of a gangster named Raju Theth in 2022. Rohit Godara’s name had also been raised in connection to the murder of singer Siddhu Moosewala.

As per India Today, he fled the country in June last year and moved to Dubai using a fake passport. Rohit Godara is currently believed to be in Canada. A red corner notice was issued against him.

Goldie Brar has taken responsibility of his Killing in Rajasthan. BJP needs to make a Chief Minister who crushes heads of these Gangsters in Rajasthan. Making Vasundhara Raje a Chief Minister will only… pic.twitter.com/HdLz7WjDB2 — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) December 5, 2023

On Tuesday (5th December), Karni Sena National President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was gunned down by assailants in Jaipur. The CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

As per the viral video, multiple bullets were fired at the Karni Sena leader. He was rushed to Metro Mass Hospital in Jaipur but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.