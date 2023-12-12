Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is conspiring and the government is sending people to hurt him physically

“It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically. The constitution seems to be collapsing. The collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed,” the Governor said, speaking to reporters.

Khan said that hooligans are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram.

“Today the ‘gundas’ are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why have they fled? What have I done? Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me. They are trying to scare me. I am not the person to take things lightly,” the Governor said.

Khan also accused the state police of colluding with them under the direction of the Chief Minister.

“They came before my car. They hit my car from both sides. I got down. Will they allow anyone to come near the car of the Chief Minister? Police knew them but what can the police do when the CM is directing them? When I got down they all got into their jeeps and they ran away. The Chief Minister’s program is going on. Is it possible that people will bring cars and they will bring protesters than them?”

The BJP State president, K Surendran, condemned the alleged attempt to manhandle Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by the members of the student and youth organisations of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday.

Arif Mohammed Khan said that his vehicle was hit with hands by members of SFI (Students’ Federation of India) and DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) on both sides after being surrounded by them on Monday. The alleged incident happened when they were protesting against the governor, alleging that he appointed people associated with the BJP in the senates of various universities in the state.

Surendran said that the alleged attempt to assault the governor was made with the tacit support of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“SFI and DYFI criminals tried to manhandle Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in Trivandrum City yesterday and today,” Surendran told ANI.

“The violent incident happened with the silent support of the police. The chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is supporting the perpetrators and culprits in this issue. We strongly condemn the undemocratic acts of the SFI and DYFI” he added.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been facing protests from these organisations of the ruling party over the university appointment issue.

