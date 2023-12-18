Amidst a string of terrorists dropping dead in mysterious circumstances in Pakistan, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and recruiter Habibullah was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen on Sunday evening (17th December). According to unconfirmed reports, a few unknown gunmen opened fire at him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district.

As per reports, Habibullah goes by several aliases including Bhola Khan and Khan Baba. The reportedly slain Lashkar terrorist was accused of being involved in the Pulwama and Uri terror attacks. He is the cousin of PTI leader Dawar Khan Kundi, a Former Member of the National Assembly (MNA).

According to the 24News HD TV Channel, culprits opened fire at Bhola Khan in Runwal, a village in Tank, and he died on the spot. Local police immediately reached the village and shifted the dead body to the Civil Hospital in Tank. As per the initial police report, Bhola Khan was a cousin of former district Nazim, Mustafa Khan Kundi.

As per an old Dawn report, several members of the Kundi family have been active in politics, and their father Amanullah Kundi even served as Minister in the Pakistani government and died in January this year.

According to several media reports, Habibullah’s reported death is the 23rd such incident in which terrorists have been killed by unknown gunmen at different places in Pakistan in the last few months. The most recent killing comes after the assassination of Adnan Ahmed, a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, the founder of LeT and mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Adnan Ahmed was shot in Karachi city just weeks ago. You can click here, to read details about these recent mysterious killings and antecedents of these Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It is important to note that the development came at a time when social media was abuzz with rumours of the death of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, who has been hiding in Pakistan for decades.

As per the rumours, Dawood was poisoned by an unknown person, and he was rushed to the hospital. Some posts on social media claimed he was critical, while others claimed that he died. The rumours began spreading on Sunday (17th December) after Pakistan’s internet went down.

Responding to media reports of a spate of targeted killings of terrorists in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed that individuals wanted by India should be extradited to face our legal system.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, “Those who are wanted in India to face justice for criminal and terrorist activities, we would like them to come to India and face our legal system, but I cannot comment on developments that are taking place in Pakistan.”