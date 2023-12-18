Monday, December 18, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Dawood Zinda Hai' - From Gangrene to Covid to poisoning: How Pakistan-resident Dawood Ibrahim...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Dawood Zinda Hai’ – From Gangrene to Covid to poisoning: How Pakistan-resident Dawood Ibrahim keeps dying of a different cause every year

There was a rumour on social media that some unknown assailants poisoned Dawood Ibrahim, and he was admitted to hospital in critical condition.

OpIndia Staff
Dawood Zinda Hai
Dawood Ibrahim keeps dying from a different cause every year (Image: File)
1

On 18th December, while Indian social media was abuzz with the unconfirmed reports of notorious terrorist Dawood Ibrahim being poisoned and in critical condition, Republic TV confirmed that those were just rumours. In a report, Republic TV noted that a relative of Dawood Ibrahim dismissed the claims made in social media reports that Dawood was admitted to a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, due to health complications.

There were reports that unknown persons poisoned the most wanted Indian terrorist. Speaking to Republic TV, the relative claimed that Dawood was not poisoned. The relative said, “News of poisoning is not correct. Also, we are unaware of his whereabouts”.

How reports of Dawood Ibrahim’ dying surfaced’s death keep surfacing over the years

Dawood Ibrahim is one of the most notorious and dreaded gangsters/terrorists that India has ever seen. A criminal mobster and drug dealer from Mumbai, it is believed that Dawood Ibrahim now resides in Karachi, Pakistan. He was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States, with a reward of US$25 million for his capture for his role in the 1993 Bombay bombings. In 2011, the FBI and Forbes named him number three on The World’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. While Dawood’s death rumours are all over social media, it has to be noted that such rumours find their place on social media platforms once or twice every year. It is a fact that Dawood Ibrahim is hiding in Pakistan, and the hostile neighbour categorically refuses to accept his presence in the country.

Various ’causes’ of Dawood Ibrahim’s death

On 17th December 2023, there was a rumour on social media that some unknown assailants poisoned Dawood Ibrahim, and he was admitted to hospital in critical condition. The rumour surfaced after the internet went kaput in Pakistan to curb the circulation of videos of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s virtual rally. Fake screenshots of Pakistan PM’s posts, and fanning of the rumours by journalists fed fuel to the rumours.

In 2020, there were reports that Dawood Ibrahim and his wife contracted Coronavirus. It was one of the “silver lining” reports during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, it was reported that he died of the infection. However, the reports were proven wrong, and Dawood lived. However, his nephew Siraj Kaskar, the son of Dawood’s elder brother Sabir Kaskar, did die of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

In 2017, there were reports that Dawood died of a heart attack. Some reports suggested he had a brain tumour that led to his worsening health. However, the reports later proved to be fake. Chota Shakeel, Dawood’s right hand man, said in a statement, “Listening to my voice, do you think any such thing has happened? These are all rumours, Bhai is fit and fine.”

In 2016, there was another rumour on social media that Dawood got gangrene on his legs, and doctors might have had to amputate them. In April 2016, CNN News18 reported that Dawood Ibrahim was suffering from an advanced stage of gangrene, and soon, doctors would not have any option but to cut off his legs. The report further claimed that if his situation worsened and he died, it would be a big blow to India’s efforts to bring him to justice. NDTV put the terrorist on death bed and reported there was a hunt for his successor. Times of India busted the rumour quoting Chota Shakeel who said, “Your agencies have the wrong information. Dawood is perfectly fit.”

While Dawood Ibrahim is still alive, several wanted terrorists and their associates have been killed by unknown assailants in Pakistan. OpIndia’s detailed report on terrorists being killed by unnamed assailants in Pakistan can be checked here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDawood Ibrahim Sharad Pawar; Dawood Ibrahim Mumbai blasts
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bangladesh: 10 idols vandalised, 3 temples desecrated in Faridpur, Hindus stage protest

OpIndia Staff -
On 7th December, members of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council staged a demonstration at Alfadanga Chowrastra, demanding rapid action against those involved in idol vandalism.
Fact-Check

‘Islam is incompatible with Europian culture’: 5-year-old video of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni goes viral, reported as recent statement

OpIndia Staff -
In that video, Meloni was referring to a previous statement by another conservative leader Matteo Salvini. Salvini, referring to the Cologne mass sexual attacks and Berlin terrorist attack, had said that Islam is incompatible with European values. Salvni is a leader of Italy's Lega Nord party.

US: Car crashes into parked motorcade of Joe Biden, President unharmed

Fact Check: Did Pakistani caretaker PM confirm that unknown men poisoned Dawood Ibrahim? Here is the truth

Beginning of collapse of constitutional machinery: Kerala Governor slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan for putting defamatory posters outside his guest house

Routine action against encroachment in Lucknow being peddled with misleading claims of harassment and assault of Kashmiri vendors, UP Police issues clarification

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com