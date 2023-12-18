On 18th December, while Indian social media was abuzz with the unconfirmed reports of notorious terrorist Dawood Ibrahim being poisoned and in critical condition, Republic TV confirmed that those were just rumours. In a report, Republic TV noted that a relative of Dawood Ibrahim dismissed the claims made in social media reports that Dawood was admitted to a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, due to health complications.

There were reports that unknown persons poisoned the most wanted Indian terrorist. Speaking to Republic TV, the relative claimed that Dawood was not poisoned. The relative said, “News of poisoning is not correct. Also, we are unaware of his whereabouts”.

How reports of Dawood Ibrahim’ dying surfaced’s death keep surfacing over the years

Dawood Ibrahim is one of the most notorious and dreaded gangsters/terrorists that India has ever seen. A criminal mobster and drug dealer from Mumbai, it is believed that Dawood Ibrahim now resides in Karachi, Pakistan. He was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States, with a reward of US$25 million for his capture for his role in the 1993 Bombay bombings. In 2011, the FBI and Forbes named him number three on The World’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. While Dawood’s death rumours are all over social media, it has to be noted that such rumours find their place on social media platforms once or twice every year. It is a fact that Dawood Ibrahim is hiding in Pakistan, and the hostile neighbour categorically refuses to accept his presence in the country.

Various ’causes’ of Dawood Ibrahim’s death

On 17th December 2023, there was a rumour on social media that some unknown assailants poisoned Dawood Ibrahim, and he was admitted to hospital in critical condition. The rumour surfaced after the internet went kaput in Pakistan to curb the circulation of videos of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s virtual rally. Fake screenshots of Pakistan PM’s posts, and fanning of the rumours by journalists fed fuel to the rumours.

In 2020, there were reports that Dawood Ibrahim and his wife contracted Coronavirus. It was one of the “silver lining” reports during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, it was reported that he died of the infection. However, the reports were proven wrong, and Dawood lived. However, his nephew Siraj Kaskar, the son of Dawood’s elder brother Sabir Kaskar, did die of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

In 2017, there were reports that Dawood died of a heart attack. Some reports suggested he had a brain tumour that led to his worsening health. However, the reports later proved to be fake. Chota Shakeel, Dawood’s right hand man, said in a statement, “Listening to my voice, do you think any such thing has happened? These are all rumours, Bhai is fit and fine.”

In 2016, there was another rumour on social media that Dawood got gangrene on his legs, and doctors might have had to amputate them. In April 2016, CNN News18 reported that Dawood Ibrahim was suffering from an advanced stage of gangrene, and soon, doctors would not have any option but to cut off his legs. The report further claimed that if his situation worsened and he died, it would be a big blow to India’s efforts to bring him to justice. NDTV put the terrorist on death bed and reported there was a hunt for his successor. Times of India busted the rumour quoting Chota Shakeel who said, “Your agencies have the wrong information. Dawood is perfectly fit.”

While Dawood Ibrahim is still alive, several wanted terrorists and their associates have been killed by unknown assailants in Pakistan. OpIndia’s detailed report on terrorists being killed by unnamed assailants in Pakistan can be checked here.