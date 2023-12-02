Leopard spotted in Delhi’s Sainik Farm, search operation underway

A leopard was seen in Neb Sarai’s Sainik Farm area of South Delhi on 2nd December. There was an immediate sense of fear among the populace after the information spread. Delhi Police, Forest Department, a squad of wildlife along with a team of RWA security guards swung into action as soon as they were notified of the development in the national capital’s affluent neighbourhood. A team of 40 people has been deployed to catch the wild animal.

VIDEO | A leopard was spotted in Delhi's Sainik Farms earlier today. Forest department team on the spot. More details are awaited.



Meanwhile, the leopard has wounded two people. It attacked an employee of the forest department team and a common citizen. Efforts have been made for the past many hours and two traps are erected to capture it. A huge crowd has also gathered in the forest to see the big cat. According to the information, it disappeared into the forest after noticing the large number of people.

People descended to watch the leopard. (Source: Jagran)

Subodh, a Forest Department employee, announced that two teams had arrived and were conducting an investigation. The leopard is a mature female and weighs between 80 and 90 kg. Their group is trying to catch it by setting two traps inside the forest. Inderpal, a member of the Quick Response Team (QRT) squad stated that the leopard’s information was received early in the day. “We also spotted a leopard as we got to the location. The leopard unexpectedly ran after me, so I fled and managed to escape with my life.”

He added, “The police, forest department and wildlife teams are at the location. The big cat walked into the jungle and attempts are being undertaken to capture it.” Furthermore, an alarm has been sent out to the vicinity of the incident site. People are urged to be alert and aware of their surroundings. The officials from the forest department have asked for modern technology and equipment to capture the leopard.

The presence of a leopard in a densely populated region has made people feel unsafe as they are at risk of being attacked. The workers of the forest department, police and wildlife team are occupied with catching the animal. The entire region is being looked into and probed.

The Delhi Forest Department issued a warning earlier in 2021 in response to videos that show a leopard being seen in the Najafgarh neighbourhood outside Delhi. It was first observed on 27 January and was later observed wandering the streets close to the Najafgarh drain for the following two days. Alerts instructing people to stay indoors after nightfall and to keep their dogs inside were issued in nearby areas of Ghummanhera, Jharoda Kalan, and other surrounding villages.