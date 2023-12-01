Friday, December 1, 2023
Lucky Ali gets upset with Netizens suggesting how he can travel to Palestine, giving him a detailed itinerary, after he tweeted that he wanted to go

None of the Islamist trolls could explain why Lucky Ali tweeted about his desire to go to Palestine now, amid the Israel-Hamas war. They also did not explain why he did not mention the Al Aqsa mosque if his tweet was truly only about visiting the holy shrine and if so, why he got upset when netizens kindly directed him on how he could reach his desired destination.

OpIndia Staff
Lucky Ali gets upset with Netizens suggesting how he can travel to Palestine after he tweeted that he wanted to go
Lucky Ali (Image credit: Times of India)
2

Popular singer Lucky Ali tweeted on 30th November that he wished to travel to Palestine. “InshaAllah I want to go to Palestine :)”, he tweeted.

It is pertinent to note that the tweet by Lucky Ali came not as a response to any tweet, but was a tweet without context. It is, therefore, reasonable to assume that he was alluding to the Israel-Hamas war and the retaliation by Israel after Hamas’ terror attack, killing over 1500 innocent Israeli citizens.

Interestingly, while Lucky Ali got called out for not condemning Hamas’ terror attack earlier but now tweeted that he wishes to go to Palestine, several Netizens also gave him suggestions on how he could reach Palestine.

Physician who goes by the handle @theskindoctor on X (previously Twitter) also tweeted to Lucky Ali giving him precise help on how he could Palestine. He wrote on 30th November, “There is an Egypt Air flight tommorow 11.20 am from Delhi to Cairo. From Cairo there are buses and taxis that take 5-6 hours and go directly to the Rafah crossing border. At Rafah crossing, Egyptian police will enquire about the purpose of visit, check your possessions and documents. You will then be transferred to Gaza. Hope this helps”.

By all account, the physician was merely responding to Lucky Ali on how he could fulfil his expressed desire to travel to Palestine.

Instead of using the suggestion and travelling to Palestine, Lucky Ali seems to have got offended. He responded to the physician on the 1st of December asking him to heal himself.

As soon as Lucky Ali responded, several netizens pointed out that @theskindoctor13 had merely given him a way to fulfill his own wish. One user responded with, “Lucky Bhai.. U asked this for urself..”.

Another pointed out that perhaps Lucky Ali had dropped his travel plans to Palestine since he was scared.

Others suggested that instead of getting angry, Ali should be thanking @theskindoctor13 for making a ‘beautiful itinerary’ for him.

Before Lucky Ali got upset about getting a specific itinerary helping his travel plans to Palestine, several netizens had called him out for his empty rhetoric and activism. @rahulroushan had mentioned how there was no need for him to say “Inshallah” for going to Palestine when he could simply buy a ticket and get there.

Many also pointed out that while Ali was tweeting about going to Palestine, he had not once condemned the terrorist attack by Hamas which claimed the lives of hundreds of women, children and innocent Israelis in one of the most barbaric attacks.

While others pointed out that Lucky Ali never once said in the past that he wishes to go to the Indian border and fight to protect this country from external threats despite India giving him and his father all the fame and success that he has today.

They pointed out that perhaps his heart bleeds for Palestine because of his love for Ummah. Ummah is the universal Muslim brotherhood. The belief is rooted in the fact that Muslims believe that their loyalty lies with the Islamic community over the country that they might reside in.

Pertinently, several Muslim handles came to the defence of Lucky Ali. One Saif tweeted that “Muslims around the world wish to go to Palestine to visit Masjid Al Aqsa which is a holy site for us. Lucky Ali expressed the same desire”. He blamed “RW trolls” for communalising the tweet by Ali.

Interestingly, however, none of the Muslim trolls could explain why Lucky Ali tweeted about his desire to go to Palestine now, amid the Israel-Hamas war. They also did not explain why he did not mention the Al Aqsa mosque if his tweet was truly only about visiting the holy shrine and if so, why he got upset when netizens kindly directed him on how he could reach his desired destination.

7th October terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel

On 7th October, Hamas terrorists launched an all-out attack on Israel from the sea, land, and air. At least 5,000 rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza and tunnels were used to breach the Israeli terroritory and butcher Israel civilians particularly in the border villages of Israel. A music festival hosting more than 200 people was turned into a slaughter ground with many women raped, mutilated and abducted to Gaza.

At least 1,300 people including some foreign nationals, babies, women and senior citizens died in the attacks. More than 200 were abducted to Gaza. The footage shared by the IDF from side the Al Shifa hospital is from the day of the attack.

