On 25th December, a former minister of the Bihar government and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Neeraj Kumar ‘Bablu’, gave an ultimatum to the police and administration in the Madhopur kidnapping matter. He said that in case the kidnapped 17-year-old Hindu girl is not brought back in two days, he and his supporters would take the protest to the roads.

As per reports, a person named Mohammed Sahil, son of Mohammed Kalaam, resident of Murliganj groomed a teenage girl and kidnapped her on 20th December 2023. Her parents filed a complaint at Madhopur Sadar Police Station about her abduction. In the complaint, her parents said that the girl went to college on 20th December and went missing at around 4 PM. The girl’s family members tried to find her but failed.

Speaking to The Bihar Bulletin, her mother said that the girl said on the phone that she would not come back. After having a chat with her mother, she switched off her phone. Her brother said that they tried her phone multiple times. When she picked up, she said, “I am not coming back. I have got married.” Then she disconnected the call while crying. Since then, her phone was untraceable.

Reportedly, Sahil’s grandparents live next door to the missing girl. Mohammad Afroz, Mohammed Firoz and other family members have been named in the complaint.

BJP leader Neeraj Kumar reached out to Bhan Tekdi after learning about the incident. He said in a statement that it was a clear case of Love Jihad, and if the administration failed to find the girl in two days, they would protest on the roads.

Madhopur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said in a statement that the police are investigating the matter and they will recover the girl by night.