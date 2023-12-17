From breaking records to myths, the Bhartiya Janata Party has been ahead of its rivals as seen in the recent electoral victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In this line, BJP leader and the new Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has broken the “Ujjain jinx” on Saturday (December 16).

Dr. Mohan Yadav visited Ujjain after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13 and performed ‘Rudrabhishek’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple. However, contrary to popular belief, the newly-elected chief minister returned to his residence in Ujjain and stayed the night, shocking everyone.

On Saturday, CM Yadav attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) in Ujjain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with and addressed the beneficiaries of the VBSY via video conferencing. Notably, VBSY recently completed its one month.

It’s worth noting that Ujjain has an old myth that only one ‘Raja’ can spend the night here. And since Lord Mahakal is revered as ‘Ujjain’s Raja,’ no other chief or the ruler can spend the night here. It is claimed that if any head of state, chief minister, or prime minister spends a night in Ujjain, they will lose power and government. Interestingly, since Lord Mahakal is revered as the king of Ujjain, he is also given a Guard of Honour similar to the Guard of Honour given to “Ram Raja” daily in Orchha where Lord Ram is revered as the king.

The Ujjain jinx holds prominence due to several instances wherein political leaders had to lose their constitutional post after spending the night in Ujjain. Interestingly, it is said that former Prime Minister Morarji Desai had spent a night in Ujjain back in 1979 and the very next day he had to resign mid-term. Similarly, former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa who is said to have stayed in Ujjain for nearly 20 days also lost power.

Since Ujjain is CM Mohan Yadav’s hometown, he is aware of the prevalent myth. However, CM Yadav opines that he is not a Raja or king but a mere servant and son of Lord Mahakal. He said “I am no king, only Mahakal is the king. I am only his son. These myths are all pointless. I had instructed the collector to take me to KD Gate and then only I would go to my home. I can spend the night here as I have been a servant of Mahakal since childhood and was born here only, thus the myth does not apply to me.”

CM Mohan Yadav also hinted that a cabinet meeting will also be held in Ujjain. This meeting could take place in January 2024.

Before breaking the myth, CM Yadav while addressing a public gathering said that this myth was floated 211 years ago by the then-king Daulat Rao Scindia. CM Yadav further stated that after the death of Madhya Pradesh’s then-king, Mahadji Scindia, Daulat Rao Scindia intended to relocate the state capital from Ujjain to Gwalior. Due to this, he created this myth. He stated that because Ujjain has only one ruler, Baba Mahakal, two kings cannot stay there.

While it is a matter of subjective interpretation of the occurrence of such incidents. Some may dismiss it as superstition and myth while others may hold their beliefs as true. However, several priests and saints are of the view that since this does not find any mention in the Hindu scriptures, it cannot be considered valid from the religious point of view.

CM Mohan Yadav’s move warrants recalling the infamous “Noida jinx“. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, broke the ‘Noida Jinx’ by visiting Noida in December 2017. This superstition began in 1988, shortly after former Chief Minister Vir Bahadur Singh lost power after visiting Noida. It was commonly believed that any chief minister who visited Noida would lose power. Despite the prevalence of this myth, the then newly-elected chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Noida to inaugurate metro projects and other development projects.