Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Muslim community objects to removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Chhattarpur, ADM says ‘go to court’

ADM categorically said that the action was being taken per the orders of the Supreme Court and the State Government, adding that if the members of the Muslim community felt the administration was doing something wrong, they were free to approach the court.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim community sought stay on action against loudspeakers in Chhattarpur, ADM said go to court
Chhattarpur ADM asked Muslim community to approach court if they feel action against loudspeakers was wrong (image: Bhaskar)
On 26th December, members of the Muslim community led by the Sadar of Tanjim Ata-e-Mustafa Committee, Hazi Shehzad Ali, submitted an application to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Chhattarpur against the removal of the loudspeakers from mosques by the police. The loudspeakers are being removed after the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh issued a directive against the use of loudspeakers in religious places.

In their application, Muslims sought to stay on the action against the loudspeakers. Shehzad Ali alleged in a statement that in the directive issued by the Chief Minister, it was only mentioned that the sound levels of loudspeakers should be within the permitted levels. He further claimed that there was no directive to remove the loudspeakers from the religious places.

However, ADM categorically said that the action was being taken per the orders of the Supreme Court and the State Government. ADM further added if the members of the Muslim community felt the administration was doing something wrong, they were free to approach the court.

On 13th December, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh issued a directive to prohibit “unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious establishments and other public spaces.” The bans on loudspeakers at religious places and meat sales in the open were the first orders issued by Mr Mohan Yadav after assuming the office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Following the directives of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, the guidelines for the immediate implementation of loudspeaker usage were also issued.

