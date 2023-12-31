On 31st December (Sunday), Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan launched the book ‘Ram Mandir Rashtra Mandir Ek Sajhi Virasat’ at Rang Bhawan Auditorium in Delhi. Prominent dignitaries in the likes of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Treasurer Govind Giri Maharaj, RSS leader Indresh Kumar and others were also present at the book launch.

#WATCH | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad launches book "Ram Mandir Rashtra Mandir Ak Sajhi Virast" at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Delhi.



Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Alok Kumar and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Treasurer Govind Giri Maharaj and other dignitaries also… pic.twitter.com/FwfaBMhZza — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

Speaking at the event, Arif Mohammed Khan emphasised that Maryada Purushottam Ram is our need so that we can build the character of our future generations. He stressed that Lord Ram is called Maryada Purushottam because of what he did for us.

Khan pointed out that when it was decided that he would have to go to the forest, King Dashrath said to Ram alone, ‘You can imprison me; you did not make the promise—I made the promise. You are not bound by my word; you can become the king.’ To this, Ram replied, ‘If you have given the words, then I will fulfill it.'”

Arif Mohammad Khan further stated that today, every country possesses so many nuclear bombs that it is enough to destroy the world. The world is divided into sections, and it requires a message from a country that can unite everyone, a country that respects every human being as an individual. The purpose of life is not solely to attain happiness; rather, it is to acquire knowledge. Knowledge must be pursued.

The Kerala Governor said, “It is not important in which house I was born. What is important is what I do. According to Indian culture and also according to Islam, karma is important.”

He noted that man cannot live alone and needs society, some principle and basis for society. Indian culture is defined neither by colour, nor by language, nor by the way of worship. Indian culture is defined by the soul, Khan added.

Explaining that Ram achieved greatness through his acts and deeds, Khan stated that Lakshman gets angry when Ram was asked to go to the forest.

He explains, Why is Ram called Maryada Purushottam? Because whatever is going to give them happiness, he was not ready to go beyond limits to accept it. Whether we are in politics, doctors, or engineers. Wherever we work, how should we look at the people who are responsible for us? We get this education from Ram, Khan asserted.

During the event, RSS leader Indresh Kumar issued an appeal to religious places to decorate their prayer spaces on January 22 from 11 am to 2 pm. He encouraged people to watch the Consecration ceremony on television and pray for global progress.

He said, “With this, you will light lamps in all the temples. This morning when I was coming here, Shah Malang society in the Dargahs of UP, they met me and said that no Dargah will remain where the lamp will not lit. We too started making Deepotsav on Hazrat Nizamuddin in the last 3 years.”

The RSS leader stressed that one can change their religion but they can’t change their forefathers adding that 99% of people in neighbouring countries have converted but their DNA was and will remain the same.

Kumar said, “You can change your religion but you can’t change your forefathers. If we go to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Maldives then 99 percent of people are converted. We are of a common ancestor. Everyone’s DNA was and will remain the same.”

Reacting to Farooq Abdullah’s remark where he emphasised that Lord Rama doesn’t only belong to Hindus; he belongs to everyone in the world.

While referring to Abdullah’s remarks, he took a dig at the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc. He responded by saying, “Our dream identity is also the same that we think and dream in the Hindustani language, and our face identity will always remain Indian, it can never change. Recently, Farooq Abdullah stated that Ram is not only yours but also ours. So when did we say no? Just explain this to your group also. You should tell this in I.N.D.I.A. bloc too that there is no need for an invitation to go to God’s house.”

He added, “I also want to say to the whole nation that Lord Rama doesn’t only belong to Hindus; he belongs to everyone in the world. He is the Lord for all the people across the world. It’s written in the books.”