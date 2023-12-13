Upon assuming office, Mohan Yadav, the recently appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has issued a directive to prohibit the “unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious establishments and other public spaces.”

Besides, the MP CM also imposed a ban on meat sales “in the open”.

The bans on loudspeakers at religious places and meat sales in the open were first orders issued by Mr Mohan Yadav after assuming the office of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, PTI reported.

The guidelines for the immediate implementation of loudspeaker usage, following the directives of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, were also issued.

An official mentioned the formation of a flying squad in every district to oversee the sound levels of loudspeakers and DJ systems playing music at religious sites.

On Wednesday, Mohan Yadav, the leader of the BJP legislature party and MLA representing Ujjain South, officially assumed the role of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath to the 58-year-old leader at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, Bhopal.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, and Yadav’s predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Yadav, a three-time BJP MLA, now holds the distinction of being the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Notably, he is the fourth OBC (Other Backward Classes) chief minister from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state since 2003, following Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

This appointment also marks the end of an era dominated by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a stalwart of the BJP who served as Chief Minister four times and played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s politics for nearly two decades. In a recent press meeting, Chouhan expressed his gratitude to the BJP for appointing an ordinary worker like him to the post of CM of Madhya Pradesh and allowing him to serve for 18 years.

“An ordinary worker was made the CM for 18 years by the BJP. The party gave me everything. Now, it is time for me to give something to the BJP,” former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while talking to reporters.