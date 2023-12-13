On Tuesday, a day after the announcement of the new Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the departing Chief Minister, expressed his gratitude to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and emphasised that the time has come for him to reciprocate to the party.

“An ordinary worker was made the CM for 18 years by the BJP. The party gave me everything. Now, it is time for me to give something to the BJP,” former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while talking to reporters.

Speaking at a press conference held at the official Chief Minister’s residence a day before the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Mohan Yadav, Mr Chouhan expressed that the upcoming government, led by Mr Yadav, will be dedicated to the development of the State. He added, “I will continue to extend my support to him.”

“I want to express with humility that I would prefer to die than (go to Delhi) and seek something for myself; it’s not my way,” Chouhan stated, as quoted by news agency PTI.

“When an individual is self-centred, their focus is on personal interests. However, the BJP is a mission, and every worker has a role to play. I am committed to undertaking any task assigned to me,” asserted the 64-year-old leader on Tuesday.

He also lavished praises on the BJP workers as well as the welfare schemes of the state government and Centre, like the ‘Ladli Behna’ Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.

On December 11, Mr Mohan Yadav was chosen by the BJP as the leader of its legislative party to assume the role of the next Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The party’s government is set to include two deputy Chief Ministers, namely Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Additionally, former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is slated to become the Assembly Speaker.

On Wednesday, Mr Mohan Yadav took oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.