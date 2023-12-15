Houses of three individuals were demolished by the government of Madhya Pradesh one day after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohan Yadav took office as chief minister on 13th December. They were accused of attacking Devendra Singh Thakur, the Mandal General Secretary of the party’s Jhuggi Jhopri Cell after an argument over the recently concluded poll results which witnessed a massive victory for the saffron party.

Supporters of Congress MLA Arif Masood targeted the BJP man with swords and other sharp-edged weapons near the Habibganj police station on 5th December. Swords and other sharp weapons were wielded by the attackers during the assault. He suffered injuries to his back, stomach and middle section of his right palm which was slashed more than half. His allies intervened swiftly to drive the perpetrators away and he was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

22-year-old Farukh Raine, his 29-year-old brother Shahrukh Raine, 24-year-old Sameer, alias Billu Raine along with two aides 42-year-old Aslam and 28-year-old Bilal Khan were identified by the police as the accused who are facing charges of attempted murder. The complaint asserted that one of the accused grabbed hold of the victim while another swung a blade at his head. The offenders beat Swapnil Bankhede a 26-year-old local and left the scene when he attempted to save him.

Farukh alias Minni, Rehan and Vicky who is a history-sheeter severed the hand of the BJP member with a sharp object. He is facing 15 previous crimes, including murder and attempted murder and is viewed as the main suspect in the attack. The Bhopal collector has suggested NSA action against him again following the four preventive actions that the police took against him between 2016 and 2022.

Manish Raj Singh Bhadoriya, the in-charge of Habibganj police station stated, “We demolished the homes of the three men accused in the case after violations were found. The men got into a violent confrontation after they taunted each other over the election results. Farukh has a criminal record and charges under the NSA (National Security Act) have been slapped against him.”

According to Station House Officer Habibganj Manishraj Bhadouria, the crew went to Sai Baba Nagar and Janta Colony in Habibganj and destroyed the three houses that belonged to the perpetrators and were built illegally. The three dwellings, each with one room, were reduced to rubble.

The chief minister issued an order on the first day of his administration that forbade DJs or loudspeakers at religious events and public spaces from going over noise limitations. Furthermore, he declared the commencement of an “intensive campaign” to stop the “illegal buying and selling of meat, fish, etc.” Government officials demolished about ten illicit butcher shops on 14th December.

Additional Commissioner of Ujjain Municipal Corporation remarked, “According to the order, without permission, meat and fish cannot be sold. Action has been taken in the Nagjhar area against 10 shops that were selling meat in the open. Some shops that were near the streets have been damaged. Teams are also working in other sectors.”