On 6th December, at around 12.30 am, around seven supporters of Congress MLA Arif Masood reportedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party Jhuggi Jhopdi unit district secretary Devendra Thakur with swords and other sharp-edged weapons near the Habibganj police station. The accused were identified as Farukh, Shahrukh, Aslam, Billu, Bilaal, Akbar, and Amir and were immediately arrested by the authorities.

Swords and other sharp weapons were wielded by the attackers during the assault. The victim suffered injuries to his back, stomach and middle section of his right palm which was slashed more than half. His allies intervened swiftly to drive the perpetrators away and he was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria, house officer of the Habibganj police station, disclosed that Devendra Thakur came across the culprits when he was in the Arera Colony at the time of the occurrence. They swore at him making references to the freshly concluded assembly elections in the state. Following his objection, they used knives, swords and other sharp objects to initiate a violent attack which worsened the situation. He sustained wounds in an effort to defend himself. All of the accused ran away as his aides arrived.

The matter was reported to the police on the morning of 6th December and by the afternoon all seven of the offenders had been apprehended. Dhruv Narayan Singh, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party responded to the crime and stated that the party would carry through on its electoral pledge to hold those responsible for violent crimes accountable.

In a similar instance, four members of the family of one Vakil Pathan were arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on charges of attacking BJP workers and hurling boiling water at them during a victory procession. BJP workers were celebrating the victory of their candidate Mahendra Hardia on the night of 3rd December as they passed through Vakil Pathan’s home when he argued with them and protested the procession.

Afterwards, he insulted and attacked them. Sheru, his son grabbed a knife to assault the BJP members during the confrontation. In addition, he asked that Shabnam his wife pour boiling water over them from his home’s roof. Notably, the party won the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections with 163 out of 230 seats.