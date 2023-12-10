The Yogi Adityanath government’s bulldozer has been relentlessly pursuing Mukhtar Ansari and his associates from interprovincial gang 191. On the 10th of December morning, the Nagar Panchayat President and the mafia’s main assistant Riyaz Ahmed Ansari’s house located at Mauza Abdulpur in Ghazipur’s Bahadurganj was the target of police action. He also used to run his camp office from here.

He is accused of abusing his position to build an illegal construction without obtaining the necessary permits on his wife Nikhat Parveen’s property which was bulldozed by a combined police and revenue team before sunrise at 5 am. The unauthorised portion was built on 760 square feet of land without approval of the construction map.

The action was initiated on the report of the Administrative Officer, Nagar Panchayat, Bahadurganj in the presence of Deputy Collector Kasimabad and other officials. The perpetrator is currently absconding and authorities also announced a reward of Rs 25 thousand on him on 9th December. Cops have already arrested his wife.

Furthermore, he is also charged with conniving with others to get his wife who is also a former municipal chairman of Bahadurganj appointed as a junior teacher in a madrassa on the basis of a fake mark sheet. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against her after the departmental inquiry found the complaint to be true. She is at present on bail in this issue.

The offenders, in this case, include Riyaz Ansari, the then chairman of the selection committee Parvez Jamal, the then manager Nazir Ahmed and the then principal Ziaul Islam. The local police squad and Special Operations Group (SOG) have teamed up to capture them. On the order of the court on 2nd December, the police passed notices of section 82 on the houses and public places of these individuals.

A day before the bulldozer action, Riyaz Ansari and his three companions were declared fugitives by the police who also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each. Their property information has been looked up so that, if they fail to show up within the allotted time, attachment proceedings could be launched.

The Yogi government is waging an aggressive fight against mafias that get cash, real estate and other assets through illicit means. As a result, Riyaz Ansari a principal ally of the don had to face the administrative action.