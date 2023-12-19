Tuesday, December 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: Muslim woman gets triple talaq from husband, brother-in-law rapes her in name of...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Muslim woman gets triple talaq from husband, brother-in-law rapes her in name of ‘Halala’, mother-in-law says justified in religion

When the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother-in-law, she rationalised the act of rape by claiming that Halala is permissible in Islam.

OpIndia Staff
Haryana: Muslim woman gets triple talaq from husband, brother-in-law rapes her in name of 'Halala', mother-in-law says justified in religion
Representative Image
5

A Muslim woman (name withheld) has filed a complaint with the Yamunagar police in Haryana, accusing her husband and her brother-in-law of committing rape.

As per the complaint, the husband of the victim threw her out of the house on 10th August 2022. He had severed their marriage through the proclamation of triple talaq, which has been held unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

A police case was registered against the accused husband on 22nd April this year under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498 (enticing married woman with criminal intent) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act of 2019.

Husband rapes victim under pretext of ‘remarriage’

The in-laws of the victim relented and urged her to withdraw the case on 4th September this year. They told the victim that her husband would come to meet her and marry her again.

On 2nd October 2023, the woman’s husband raped her under the pretext of spending the night together. He raped her again on the following day. All the while the accused kept promising to take her to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to marry her.

On 4th October this year, he dropped the victim near his house in Saharanpur and asked her to walk home. The accused husband assured the woman that he would come home after some time.

Mother-in-law justifies rape in the name of Halala

Later, his brother came to the victim’s room and raped her. He told her that she could not marry her husband again without Halala.

When the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother-in-law, she rationalised the act of rape by claiming that Halala is permissible in Islam.

Forced by circumstances, the woman filed a complaint with the Saharanpur police but they reportedly did not register a First Information Report (FIR). The victim then filed a complaint at the Yamunanagar police station.

The cops registered a zero FIR and sent the case to the Saharanpur police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnikah halala haryana, rape haryana, haryana brother-in-law rapes muslim woman
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Shameful, ridiculous’: VP Jagdeep Dhankar reacts to TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee doing mimicry in Parliament premises and Rahul Gandhi’s videography of it

OpIndia Staff -
Jagdeep Dhankhar has called the act "shameful". He said, "Imagine, a senior leader of your party (Congress) videographing another member of another party, mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of the Speaker, how ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable."
News Reports

LK Advani and MM Joshi accept invitation to attend Ram Temple idol consecration ceremony extended by VHP

OpIndia Staff -
Alok Kumar, the International Working President of the VHP, has requested both Advani and Joshi to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' programme of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January next year.

Mahuagate: Delhi HC refuses to grant interim relief to TMC’s Mahua Moitra against orders to vacate govt bungalow

Made to believe that I was the only female he was in love with: Ex-girlfriend of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqi lifts the lid on his...

Digvijaya Singh comes out in support of urban naxals Shoma Sen and Umar Khalid: Here is what they are facing trial for

Rise in tourist footfall, international airport, Vande Bharat Express: How Ram Mandir is becoming the development centre for Ayodhya

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com