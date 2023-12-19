A controversy erupted during the first session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday (18th December), when the portrait of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was replaced with Dr. BR Ambedkar’s picture. Nehru’s portrait, previously behind the Speaker’s chair, has now been swapped with Dr. Ambedkar’s. It was originally displayed alongside Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait, which remains on the other side of the chair.

According to Government officials, the portrait had been removed because it was in bad condition, and later it was decided to install an Ambedkar portrait there. However, Congress leaders launched a protest against the portrait swap alleging that it is a “conspiracy of the BJP to change history”.

Objecting to the change, Congress leaders demanded the restoration of Jawaharlal Nehru’s portrait in its original state. The party leaders issued a warning that if the picture is not restored to its original state, Congress MLAs will personally do it themselves.

Accusing the BJP of “working day and night to erase history”, Congress party’s spokesperson, Abbas Hafeez tweeted, “We condemn the removal of Nehruji’s photograph from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.”

He said, “It is unfortunate for the country that the BJP is in power today. The BJP is working day and night to erase history. Removing the picture of the country’s first Prime Minister, which had been hung in the Assembly for decades, shows the mentality of the BJP.”

He further declared, “The portrait should be put back up immediately… otherwise we will put up Nehruji’s photograph at the same place.”

Congress MLA from Churhat Ajay Singh stated that Nehru’s contribution towards India can’t be ignored. He said, “We welcome the move to install the poster of B R Ambedkar, but it is highly objectionable that they removed the picture of Nehru. Nehru was a freedom fighter and his contribution towards India can’t be ignored like that. We will raise a demand to put a poster of Nehru again in the House.”

Meanwhile, the inaugural session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh Assembly commenced on Monday (18th December), with pro tem speaker Gopal Bhargava extending a warm welcome to the newly elected members. During the session, he administered the oath of office to them. The four-day winter session commenced almost a week after the new BJP government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, assumed office. The party has nominated Former Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for the post of assembly speaker.