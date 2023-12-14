On Wednesday (13th December), the leftist-liberal YouTube channel Satya Hindi discussed the BJP’s landslide victory in three states and the change of generation in the leadership of the BJP in the states. During this discussion, leftist journalist Anil Sinha supported the accused in the recent episode of a security breach in the parliament wherein two youths jumped into the house from the visitor’s gallery and released a yellow gas from the canisters.

Anil Sinha said, “We don’t have any IT cell to give reactions on this. Had the names of people from minority communities come up in the recent incident (of parliament security breach), they would have sat with a panel to discuss it by now. They (BJP and its supporters) would have taken a march from Vijay Chowk saying that it is an attack on constitution and democracy. But now they are sitting quietly and presenting it differently. Had Congress defeated them, why would we sit here to discuss and debate? On the Doklam issue, Vishnu Som of NDTV has reported along with satellite pictures. He showed how China has settled colonies there. He expressed doubt that China may manipulate Bhutan against us. But they are saying that Bhutan is with us only. Even the situation in Laddakh and Arunachal Pradesh is the same. There is no debate on China’s infiltration. But you see one on the parliament security breach.”

Anil Sinha said, “Parliament me toh apne hi log gaye hain (Those who intruded into the parliament are our men only.) It is just that they entered the parliament in a wrong way. That is their only mistake. But they had gone there to register the protest. They did not harm anybody. Did they? And they raised the same issues (as us). And outside the parliament, they just released the gas. But, how did they reach there in the first place? Even I have covered parliament. How did they enter there crossing layers of security? This just exposes the security system of the new parliament.”

That part can be heard after 52 minutes in the above video.

Communist Journalists:



"Parliament mei toh apne hi log gaye hain"

"Kisi ko nuksaan toh pahunchaya nhi"

"Protest karne gaye the na bhai" pic.twitter.com/p4cqSji6ud — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) December 14, 2023

By calling the parliament intruders ‘Apne Hi Log’, Anil Sinha essentially meant that they belonged to the same ideology as him. He also lauded them for raising the same issues in the parliament which he claimed he was discussing in the debates.

Security breach in parliament

On the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident. Six accused have been arrested in this case so far.

On Thursday, police sources said that the main conspirator in Wednesday’s Parliament security breach is someone else, as per the initial investigation. The accused had conducted a recce outside the parliament beforehand. Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.’