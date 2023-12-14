In a major security breach since the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha well on December 13 from the visitors’ gallery while the proceedings were going on and released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters. The question here arises that despite multiple security checks and frisking, how did the intruders manage to smuggle the smoke canisters inside the Parliament. Apparently, the intruders carried the smoke canisters in the shoes they were wearing.

Notably, the Parliament Security Service operates under the administrative control of the Joint Secretary (Security) of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and oversees the security operations of both Secretariats. After the deadly attacks on the Parliament in 2001, several measures were taken to streamline the access points, advanced security gadgets were deployed, and a high-tech access control system was implemented to ensure the safety and security of the MPs and VVIPs. In addition, Radio Frequency Tags were introduced to enhance the identification processes.

The intruders Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan managed to breach the three-tier security of the parliament. The initial check is undertaken at the Parliament premises’ entry gate. Subsequently, another check is conducted involving metal detectors and hand-held metal detector frisking. This is followed by another round of checking at the Parliament building’s entrance gate, with additional security deployed in the corridor leading to the visitors’ galleries. While the visitors were not allowed to carry cell phones inside the gallery, the intruders were skillfully carrying smoke canisters made of plastic in their shoes.

An obvious question that comes to the mind here is why was the smoke cannister not detected during any of the three tiers of security checks including metal detector frisking. To understand this, one must recall the “Shoe Bomber” Richard Reid’s failed attempt to detonate a bomb on American Airlines Flight 63 from Paris to Miami 22 years back on December 22, 2001. Richard Reid had converted to Islam and joined the Islamic terrorist group Al-Qaeda. Interestingly, Reid was carrying the bomb with around 10 ounces of explosives in his shoes when he boarded the flight. Despite the prior security checks, the bomb Reid was carrying could not be detected.

Fortunately, the terrorist failed in his attempt to blow up the plane mid-air as a co-passenger smelled the sulphur and Reid was then pinned down, sedated and eventually handed over to the security officials. This incident, however, demonstrated that, unless shoes are removed and checked separately, they can pass through security with plastic explosives stuffed within. For this, in the US and Europe, passengers at the airport are required to take off their shoes, belts, all metallic objects, cellphones and other electronic items in a separate tray before passing through the metal detectors.

During the security checks at the parliament, the officials usually do not check the shoes of the visitors. As reported earlier, two of the accused had conducted recce outside the parliament beforehand, during the Budget session as well as the monsoon session. Had the frisking staff regularly checked the insides or the soles of the shoes of the visitors including those of the two intruders on Wednesday, the duo could have been caught beforehand. The incident has aptly triggered a serious review of the security arrangements as there could been noxious contents in the canisters smuggled in by the now-arrested intruders.

Citing a Parliament Security Services official, Indian Express reported that hundreds of visitors are arriving at the parliament daily, especially after the inauguration of the new parliament, however, the staff is limited. The report adds citing sources that “301 security officers are usually deployed inside Parliament, but on Wednesday, 176 were present.”

Notably, the security breach took place at 1 PM on December during the zero hour in the Lok Sabha, just before the lunch break. When Khagen Murmu, BJP MP from West Bengal, was raising some points regarding his constituency, a commotion was suddenly heard in the background. When the Sansad TV switched to the view of the entire hall, a man could be seen who had already jumped from the gallery and was on the benches. He then started to proceed towards the front of the hall, jumping from bench to bench.

#WATCH | An unidentified man jumps from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned. pic.twitter.com/Fas1LQyaO4 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

A video from the Lok Sabha shows the members of Parliament assaulting one of the two perpetrators who burst into the chamber during proceedings and tossed canisters emitting yellow smoke. The MPs can be seen plucking the hairs of the intruder, hurling shoes at him, and landing punches at him before encircling him.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha secretariat has reportedly suspended eight security officials in connection with the security breach. As the Winter Session of Parliament resumed this morning, security measures were significantly increased.