On 17th December (Sunday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that it is ‘Modi ki guarantee’ that India will be among the top three economies during the third term of his government. PM Modi noted that in the last ten years,India has moved up from 10th position to become the 5th largest economy in the world.

The Prime Minister said, “I have given this guarantee to the nation that India will be among the top three economies in the world in my third term. The government has fixed the target for the coming 25 years…”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I have given this guarantee to the nation that India will be among the top three economies in the world in my third term. The government has fixed the target for the coming 25 years…"

PM Modi made this promise after inaugurating the World’s largest office building, Surat Diamond Bourse, in Gujarat. He pointed out that the country has been witnessing the phenomenon of ‘Modi ki guarantee’, which gained strength after the recently concluded state assembly elections where BJP formed governments in three states. The PM noted that the people of Surat had seen it manifest much earlier citing Surat Diamond Bourse as the evidence of ‘Modi ki guarantee’.

A symbol of steadfast commitment to excellence in the realm of precious gems, the Surat Diamond Bourse is a game-changer for the country's economy.

“The Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the capability of Indian design, designers, and materials. This building is the symbol of new capabilities and the new Sankalp of New India,” PM Modi added. Referring to the bourse, he said that diamond, which is the best in the world, has embellished the grandeur of Surat city. Surat diamond industry already employed 8 lakh people, and now this Surat Diamond Bourse will employ 1.5 lakh more people, the Prime Minister said addressing a large gathering.

आज सूरत शहर की भव्यता में एक और डायमंड जुड़ गया है।



और डायमंड भी छोटा-मोटा नहीं है बल्कि ये तो दुनिया में सर्वश्रेष्ठ है। pic.twitter.com/To84moPzeX — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 17, 2023

He added, “Today the people of Surat and the traders and businessmen here are getting two more gifts. Today itself the new terminal of Surat Airport has been inaugurated and the second big thing that has happened is that now Surat Airport has got the status of International Airport. I congratulate the people of Surat and the people of Gujarat for this wonderful terminal and international airport.”

The new Terminal Building of Surat Airport has been inaugurated today. With this, Surat Airport has also got the status of international airport.

PM Modi recalled that in 2014, Delhi held the World Diamond Conference, back then, he announced special notified zones for the diamond industry which led the path for this Surat Diamond Bourse.

PM Modi noted that India is among the leading players in terms of the export of Diamond jewelry, be it in silver cut diamonds or lab-grown diamonds. However, he highlighted that in terms of the overall gems and jewelry sector, India’s share is only 3.5% in total export.

He added that Surat has the potential to catapult India into double-digit figures, assuring that it is Modi’s guarantee that the government will be in its steadfast support. The PM noted that the Union government has already chosen this sector as a focus area for export.

He listed out several measures taken by the Central government for the Diamond Industry, including promotion of patented design, diversification of export products, collaborating with other nations to improve the technology, and promotion of lab-grown or green diamonds. PM Modi added that the government has made special provisions for Green Diamond in the budget urging the people to make maximum utilisation of these measures.

Today, the global discourse is centered around India.



'Made in India' has become an influential brand. pic.twitter.com/lp6zslx5Xu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 17, 2023

PM Modi stated that the Union government has placed special emphasis on developing modern infrastructure in Surat. The city now boasts an International Airport, a metro rail service, and a coastal port capable of handling large cargo, including the Hazira port, a deep-sea LNG terminal, and a multi-cargo port. Surat is also becoming connected to international trading ports, a feature limited to very few cities globally. Moreover, Surat is part of the Bullet train project, and work on the western dedicated freight corridor is progressing rapidly.