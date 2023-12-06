Days after the BJP achieved a resounding victory in Rajasthan, speculations have been rife over the appointment of the next Chief Minister of the state. Following these developments, on 6th December, a purported press release attributed to BJP claimed that the party had selected Mahanth Balaknath Yogi as the next Chief Minister and appointed two Deputy Chief Ministers to assist the CM.

It also stated that Senior BJP leader and MLA from Sawai Madhopur Kirodi Lal Meena and MLA from Rajsamand Diya Kumari will be the two Deputy Chief Ministers. However, the Bhartiya Janata Party’s state unit took to X (formerly Twitter) and alerted that the press release claimed to be theirs is Fake.

From its official Twitter handle BJP4Rajasthan, the party tweeted, “Fake Alert!” along with the forged press release having the party’s name as the header to make it look authentic.

Earlier on 3rd December, the BJP defeated the ruling party Congress after it secured 115 seats. While Congress bagged 69 seats, other parties in the likes of Bharat Adivasi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party secured 3 and 2 seats respectively.

Since then, the race for the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan has thrown up many probable faces including the likes of Mahanth Balaknath, Diya Kumari, Former CM Vasundhara Raje, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among others.