Former Congress MP Lakshman Singh, brother of Madhya Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, took potshots at Rahul Gandhi. Lakshman Singh emphasised the ‘ordinariness’ of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.

While speaking at a press conference in Guna, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (30th December), Lakshman Singh suggested that the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi should not be unduly highlighted.

Lakshman Singh stated, “Rahul Gandhi is an MP, he is not the (party) president and is a Congress worker. Apart from this Rahul Gandhi is nothing.” He further urged the media, “You (media) people should not highlight Rahul Gandhi so much and neither should we.”

Underlining the importance of actions over birth in determining a person’s greatness, he commented, “One does not become (big) by birth but by one’s actions. Don’t consider Rahul Gandhi such a big leader, I don’t. He is an ordinary MP. It doesn’t matter whether you highlight him or not.”

Lakshman Singh’s remarks follow his defeat in the recent Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, where he lost by over 61,000 votes to BJP’s Priyanka Penchi from the Chachoura assembly seat in Guna district. The BJP secured a significant victory in the state, winning 164 seats. Mohan Yadav became the chief minister of the state.

This defeat underscores the Congress party’s ongoing challenges in the state, which has been predominantly under BJP rule since 2003, except for a brief period from November 2018 to March 2020 when Kamal Nath of the Congress was the Chief Minister.