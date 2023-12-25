Among many dignitaries invited for the pran pratishthha event during the consecration of Ram Lalla in the garbh-griha (sanctum sanctorum) in Ayodhya is one man whose contribution to the construction of the Ram Mandir is unparalleled. Annubhai Sompura, the skilled engraver responsible for crafting the inaugural stone for the forthcoming Ram temple, is among the distinguished luminaries invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, a report published in New Indian Express said.

Recognising Sompura’s significant role in the temple movement, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended an invitation to the engraver to be a part of history. The event, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in the temple town, marks an epoch-making milestone in the ongoing journey of the temple’s construction.

Upon the advice of the esteemed chief architect and sculptor Chandrakant Sompura, Annubhai, who was 45 years old at the time, shifted from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya in 1990. Accompanied by his brother Pradeep Sompura and son Prakash, he established Ayodhya as his permanent residence. Together with his brother and son, Annubhai commenced the carving of stones and pillars intended for the future temple. This marked the beginning of their dedicated efforts, with Annubhai earning the distinction of being the craftsman behind the first stone crafted explicitly for temple construction.

The engraver’s accommodations in Ayodhya were organised by Ashok Singhal, the former international president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and a key figure in the temple movement. Sompura reportedly resides in housing provided by temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at Maniram Chhavni Ashram.

With only two stones and no machinery at his disposal, Annubhai began his carving journey. Armed with a hammer and chisel, he began sculpting the raw stones in a secluded location surrounded by a dense forest. Over time, this once desolate spot has transformed into a fully equipped workshop dedicated to the construction of the upcoming temple.

According to local sources, the initial stone-cutting machine reached Ayodhya in 1996. Subsequently, a significant number of heavy machinery units were brought in for stone cutting, accompanied by the hiring of hundreds of artists to further refine and carve these stones.

“In the beginning, Annubhai, alongside his son and brother, were the sole artists engaged in chiselling the stones. However, over time, the workforce expanded. Currently, approximately 150 workers from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Mirzapur, and Ayodhya are tirelessly working day and night to engrave the stones destined for use in the temple,” reported a local source.

Furthermore, the completion of carving a significant quantity of stones intended for the ground floor of the temple occurred under the supervision and guidance of Annubhai Sompura until November 9, 2019. This milestone coincided with the Supreme Court’s resolution of the longstanding Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title suit.

Overcome with emotions over the consecration of Rama Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum, the 78-year-old Annubhai considers the forthcoming moment when Ram Lalla will be enthroned in the garbh griha as the most significant festival of his life. Expressing a sense of fulfilment, he describes his life as nothing short of a penance, dedicated to witnessing this historic occasion. Anticipating the culmination of his devotion on January 22, when Ram Lalla takes residence in his palace amid celebrations, Annubhai reflects on the emotions that will engulf him during those long-awaited moments that have defined his existence.