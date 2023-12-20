The Pranpratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ram Mandir, Ayodhya is scheduled for 22nd January 2024. Recently, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Nripendra Misra, talked about the construction of the Temple during a podcast with ANI’s Smita Prakash.

He talked in detail about the idols, and how the temple is being constructed. He also informed that 3,500 workers are tirelessly working to complete the construction in record time.

Ram Lalla’s journey to Ram Mandir for Pran Pratishta

Nripendra Misra said that three Sculptures of Ram Lalla Murtis are being made for the Temple which were expected to be ready by the middle of December. Once those Murtis reach Ayodhya, the journey of ‘Pran Pratishta’ will begin with a dip in the Saryu River. He added that Ram Lalla murtis will be taken to various temples in the city.

Thereafter, the murti of Ram Lalla will be kept inside the premises of the Bhavya Ram mandir. Then, Ram Lalla’s eyes would remain covered till the time of Pranpratishtha. The event will be conducted in the Garbgrih (sanctum sanctorum) and will not be open to the public. It will be done early in the morning.

On the date of the Pran Pratishtha, the eyes of Ram Lalla will be opened. Notably, Pran Pratishtha is done so that the Murti attains the qualities of Bhagwan. It is the process of transferring from a normal to an exceptional.

The process of making idols of Ram Lalla

Misra added that there are going to be three idols. The present idol, which is believed to have appeared in 1947-49 and has been worshipped for decades, will continue to be a part of the Garbgreh.

When the devotees come to the TempleTemple, they will do darshan from at least 25-30 feet away from the Garbgreh. The old Murti is smaller, and doing proper darshan will not be possible. Hence, new idols are being made to ensure the devotees have a satisfying darshan in the Temple.

One of the Murtis will be Achal, which means it will never be moved after Pranpratishtha. That will be a standing one. The second Murti is going to be Utsav Murti. That means, on special occasions, Ram Lalla will be taken out for procession in the city, just like Jagannath Puri Yatra, and Tirupati Brahmotsavam. There is a possibility that the trust will start the yearly Yatra of Ram Lalla like Puri Yatra, but it has not been finalised yet.

All the Achal Murtis are made out of unique stones. Once the stones were selected, they were sent for testing at the National Institute of Rock Mechanics. It is a Government of India institute located in Mysuru, Karnataka, which specialises in tests of various stones to determine their strength. The stones selected for creating Ram Lalla murtis will not be affected by pollution. It will not absorb water as well. It will increase the life of the idols. The stones selected came from Rajasthan and Karnataka. Expert sculptors are preparing all the idols at undisclosed locations. The whole process is under extreme secrecy. Videography and photography are now allowed where the idols are being made. Notably, during a meeting to decide the material for the idols, stones were chosen for durability over metal.

3,500 workers completing the construction

Speaking about the labourers working at the site, Misra said 3,500 workers work day and night to complete the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir. The ground floor has the Garbgrih.

The lower place, just under the ground floor, will have 100 stone murals depicting Ramayana’s story from Bhagwan Ram’s birth to his coronation as King of Ayodhya after he returns from Vanvas.

Strong foundation to ensure Temple stands natural calamities for hundreds of years

Misra said that the construction of the Temple was a challenge in itself. After the soil tests, it was found that a few hundred years back, Saryu river passed through the region, and it almost touched the place, making the soil unsuitable for the foundation.

IIT Chennai’s advisors asked the construction company to dig 15 deep pits in the entire area and remove the soil. Then, it was filled with re-engineered soil and a mix of materials, including specially-made cement. The soil, once pressed, behaved like a stone.

Above several layers of the new soil is a granite base. Furthermore, Mishra informed during the interview that the bricks from five lakh villages across the country were also used in the temple’s foundation.

The Central Building Research Institute helped ensure the Temple building could tolerate earthquakes 50 times stronger than the earthquakes recorded in the region to date. Furthermore, the temple structure will not be affected by the Saryu River flooding.

The Temple itself is built on 2.5 acres of land. The Parikrama, or the corridor, will cover 8.5 acres of land. There will be a South Indian temple-style gate outside the Eastern Gate. Furthermore, a 15-foot high and 20-foot wide bronze statue of Jatayu will look at the Temple.

Misra said that no iron was used in the construction as it would have reduced the life of the building. Special workers from Rajasthan who are experts in stone building work have been brought.

Copper clips have been used to keep them attached. Central Building Research Institute made sure there was no gap between the stones. Back in 2020, the Temple Trust had asked devotees to donate copper rods and strips, for use in the construction process.

5-7 different construction projects are ongoing at the 71-acre land under the Trust. One of the constructions is the Pilgrimage Facilitation Centre, where, at any given time, 5,000 devotees can stay.

Collection and Security

So far, 3,500 crores have been collected from the devotees. The government did not pay a single rupee for the construction of the Temple, Misra informed. The organisations associated with the temple construction, such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad, reached out to the devotees across five lakh villages in the country and collected funds from them. The money was then deposited in the Trust’s account.

Regarding security, the Uttar Pradesh government formed a special division in UP Police to protect the Temple. They have been stationed at the premises. Another support the government provided was transferring stones from different parts of the country to Ayodhya via Railways and special permissions for the trucks bringing material for the temple construction to enter Ayodhya.

The mammoth construction project

Several companies, individuals and agencies have participated in the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. While Larsen & Toubro are managing the construction of the temple and beautification or upgradation of the tourist sites in Ayodhya, IIT Kanpur is working on the temple’s structural engineering.

IIT Chennai is mainly working on the foundation, raft, and plinth. Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has done all the work on the stability of stones keeping in mind earthquakes and other natural challenges.

CP Kukreja Architects and L&T submitted their master blueprint plan for Ayodhya in January 2022. The project includes the development of public amenities, street furniture, broadening and “pedestrianisation” of roads along with the redevelopment of the Saryu riverfront.

Add to that a solar city near the Saryu River, ferries, luxury river cruises, houseboats are only some of the many tourism boosters to attract visitors and pilgrims alike. All this is made possible with one grand temple.

The construction which began in August 2020, will continue after the Pranpratishtha of Ram Lalla on 22nd January.