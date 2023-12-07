The script for the assassination of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi who was the national president of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena was written six years prior following the death of infamous Rajasthani mobster Anandpal Singh in a police confrontation, reported Aaj Tak. Lawrence Bishnoi and Anandpal Singh had a long-standing animosity while the latter and Sukhdev Singh were friends during that time. However, many similar occurrences transpired in the meantime which led to the enmity grow stronger and then what Sukhdev Singh had been dreading for a long time eventually materialized.

Sidhu Moose Wala died on 29th May 2022 and Raju Thehat on 3rd December of the same year. Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh Mohana were killed on 25th February of this year whereas Tillu Tajpuria died a little over two months later on 2nd May. Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke lost his life on 5th September, Deepak Mann on 1st October and Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on 5th December.

New trends from Sidhu Moose Wala to Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

Those days are long gone when the murderer would hide their identity after the crime was committed. Now, the accused first kills and then boosts about the same and takes responsibility for his heinous deeds. This horrible trend started with Sidhu Moose Wala and continued with the death of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.

Gangster Rohit Godara’s post

The post read, “Ram Ram to all brothers. We are Rohit Godara Kapurisar and Goldie Brar. We take full responsibility for the murder that occurred today. It was committed by us. We want to tell you brothers that he was collaborating with our enemies and helping them. He was working to strengthen them. As for our adversaries, they better keep their biers ready on the doorsteps of their houses, as we will meet them soon.”

One killer and multiple killings

The individual accountable for each of these killings is the same, even though the names, addresses and cities of the deceased listed above with dates are different. However, he never owns up to his wrongdoings or accepts accountability and instead, his henchmen always take the fall for him. That person has been imprisoned for the past nine years and is India’s biggest Lawrence Bishnoi.

Dispute between Bishnoi and Gogamedi

While other people were charged with the shooting of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena national president Sukhdev Singh in his Jaipur home that fateful afternoon, Rohit Godara, a goon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was the one who gave the order to pull the trigger. Rohit Godara who has a reward of one lakh rupees managed to flee the country on a fake passport in 2022.

Gogamedi’s name made headlines after Anandpal’s demise

The plot to eliminate Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi began around six years ago. It started with the killing of Rajasthan’s notorious gangster Anandpal Singh in an encounter. He was a Rajput and Gogamedi was a prominent leader of the same caste. After the former’s death on 24th June 2017, he sat on a protest with his corpse for the next 15 days. It was a major matter at the time. The incident had brought Sukhdev Singh into the limelight for the first time outside the state.

Gogamedi became target of Bishnoi

Sukhdev Singh always advocated for Anandpal while he had a massive conflict with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Now, whether intentionally or not, he had also turned into the gang’s target. However, the risk was not as significant back then. Sukhdev Singh was a member of the Rajput outfit Rashtriya Karni Sena at the time. However, a disagreement arose within the organisation. He was already well-known due to the protests that followed Anandpal’s killing. He then created the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in 2017 after sensing the occasion and atmosphere and became its supremo.

Raju Thehat was murdered in his home

In addition to Rajput politics, Sukhdev Singh also worked in property dealing and gained a lot of nemesis because of this. Meanwhile, he became closer to a gangster named Raju Thehat after Anandpal’s demise. Raju Thehat, co-incidentally was on the target list of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On 3rd December he was also shot dead in his residence just like Sukhdev Singh and Rohit Godara took responsibility for this murder as well.

Rohit Godara was angry with Sukhdev Singh

Sukhdev Singh’s own politics and property business were running smoothly amidst all the rivalries. Howvere, the land business placed him squarely in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s crosshairs. Rohit Godara believed that Sukhdev Singh only helped the Rajputs and did not do justice to the Jat community. Sukhdev Singh had backed the former group in a few of these land disputes which made Rohit Gadara furious with the Rajput leader. He initially threatened the former about a year and a half ago by making calls from numbers in Pakistan and Dubai. However, Sukhdev Singh dismissed it at the time.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for multiple murders

Meanwhile, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for several homicides and Sukhdev Singh was regularly threatened. Afterwards, Sukhdev Singh requested security for himself in March of this year after first alerting the Rajasthan Police to this threat. This demand was brought up in a letter from Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi to the state police.

Police could not provide security

Seven months went by between March and December and the authorities were unable to determine whether Sukhdev Singh needed security or not. Sukhdev Singh became irate with the Rajasthan Police and in the interim hired three security guards for his protection. He now left the house and attended gatherings under their watch unaware that a conspiracy was being hatched somewhere far away to end their lives.

Rohit Godara hatched a conspiracy to kill Sukhdev Singh

Sukhdev Singh was on Rohit Godara’s hit list for the last one and a half years and he was constantly looking for opportunities to kill him. He needed someone that Sukhdev Singh knew in order to reach him so that he could send his shooter to assassinate the man. He found the chance in the form of Naveen Shekhawat who belonged to the Rajputana region in Jaipur. He had a clothing store and was well acquainted with Sukhdev Singh. Rohit Godara was aware of the same. The marriage of Naveen Shekhawat’s cousin was fixed for the next month coincidentally. Rohit Godara knew that Naveen Shekhawat would visit Sukhdev Singh’s home to give him the wedding card. He kept this in mind and started to plan the murder.

Friendship with Naveen Shekhawat was part of the plan

Rohit Godara has two special shooters named Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji. Rohit hails from Nagaur in Rajasthan while Nitin is from Mahendragarh in Haryana but his in-laws are in Alwar. Nitin Fauji was employed in the Indian Army five years ago and he prefixes his name with ‘fauji’ for this reason. These two were chosen to shoot Sukhdev Singh. Nitin Fauji arrived on leave from his duty in the Army to do the job after which they both met Naveen Shekhawat and gradually won over his confidence.

On 5th December, it was decided that all three of them would go to deliver the invitation card. Nitin Fauji even hired a Scorpio for three days for Rs 5,000 per day. They consumed alcohol in the vehicle which then came to a stop close to Sukhdev Singh's Jaipur residence.

Their conversation lasted ten minutes

Notably, two out of three guards of Sukhdev Singh were on leave on 5th December. Only the remaining one named Ajit was with him. Naveen Shekhawat first talked to Ajit after they reached Sukhdev Singh’s place. He informed him about giving the invitation card to Sukhdev Singh after which Naveen, Rohit and Nitin were allowed to enter the house. Sukhdev Singh was sitting on the sofa in the drawing room. Naveen Shekhawat presented the card to him and a casual conversation started between them which lasted around ten minutes.

Opened fire at Sukhdev Singh

Sukhdev Singh had CCTV cameras installed both inside and outside his home for security purposes. The entire scene of the meeting was recorded in the same camera. All of a sudden, Sukhdev Singh’s mobile phone rang after approximately 10 minutes. He picked up the phone and started talking. Naveen Shekhawat was sitting beside him while the two shooters were seated up front. Both shooters had their opportunity just as Sukhdev Singh’s attention was grabbed by his mobile. They immediately stood up and simultaneously started shooting at him. Ajit was also present there and was shot by them. However, the most shocking part was that they also fired upon Naveen Shekhawat.

A defenceless police force in front of Lawrence Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi is incarcerated but for the past one and a half years, his accomplices have been executing their targets in his name. As a result, everyone who has been threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is terrified. There is a long list of such people. The law enforcement agencies and the police under the then Congress-ruled state always appeared powerless against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang despite their open threats. The morale of his gang is continuously spiking because of this reason. The fact that Lawrence Bishnoi is engaging in all of this criminal activity while confined in jail is the greatest insult to law and order.

Investigation under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police

The Haryana Police announced that Nitin Fauji was under arrest within a day of the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. However, Rohit Rathore, the second shooter is still evading capture. The Rajasthan Police is currently looking into whether Naveen Shekhawat knew about the plot to murder Sukhdev Sikh and did he participate in the shootings or was he only a pawn in the game.

There is intense resentment among Karni Sena members in several parts of Rajasthan following the death of Sukhdev Singh. The police are under pressure to apprehend the murderers as soon as possible. Furthermore, Rajasthan Police Additional Director General (ADG) of Police Dinesh MN who was on leave has been called back. He is now supervising the completion of the inquiry into the murder case.