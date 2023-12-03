The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has protested the plans to give away the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib’s land and asked that the Pakistani government immediately halt it, alleging misuse of the donated land. It also asked the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) to investigate reports of illegal exploitation of land donated to the religious place.

The property at Sri Nankana Sahib was given in honour of Guru Ghar (House) by Rai Bular Bhatti who was a follower of the Sikh Gurus, according to SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami. He claimed that Bhatti’s descendants who now reside in the neighbouring nation notified the SGPC that the Pakistani government had decided to transfer about 60% of the land registered under the name of Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib to a trust for an unspecified use.

Rai Bular Bhatti was a contemporary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev and his generous donation was an expression of deep reverence for Sikh teachings. According to Dhami, he was an avid devotee of Guru Ghar and provided 750 maraba land as a memorial to the Guru. He added that the latter’s family was highly offended by the action because they continue to possess the same level of devotion to the Guru Ghar.

Dhami requested that the Pakistani Evacuee Trust Property Board take the appropriate action to protect Gurdwara properties. He requested that the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee submit a case to the Pakistan High Court challenging the contentious move. The president of the Sikh religious body further pleaded with the Pakistani government to step in and make sure the land was utilised exclusively for the reason it was initially gifted to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.