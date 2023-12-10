On 9th November, three individuals were arrested for the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan. The three accused, including two shooters, were arrested from Chandigarh. The two shooters were absconding after the murder on 5th December with the help of the third person arrested.

The accused were arrested five days after the incident. They were traced after their photographs were captured in a CCTV at Dharuhera railway station in Haryana. Reportedly, the shooters evaded police across four states for five days before getting arrested from a hotel in Sector 22, Chandigarh.

After the arrest, the accused said that they were recruited by Rohit Godara, a gangster from Rajasthan currently believed to be living in Canada. Godara is closely associated with Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi’s gangs.

Reports suggest that after killing Gogamedi, the shooters fled from Dhaduhera and eventually reached Chandigarh. The police in Dharuhera obtained the first evidence from CCTV. The Rajasthan police then sought support from the Delhi Special Cell and interrogated some prisoners in Bhodansi Jail to determine where the shooters might have been hiding.

CCTV capture of the shooters. Source: Aaj Tak

Meanwhile, the accused travelled from Jaipur to Dhaduhera via the Deedwana-Sujangarh route. From there, they reached Manali by Bus and then reached Sector 22 of Chandigarh, where they were arrested. Two shooters, Rohit and Nitin Fauji, were in contact with Virendra Charan and Danaram. Chauhan is believed to be the right-hand man of gangster Rohit Godara. The third person apprehended has been identified as Udham Singh.

Rohit Godara is currently living outside India, most probably in Canada. He ordered Charan to execute the murder. Charan arranged sophisticated weapons for the job. Charan and Godara met in a jail in Rajasthan’s Ajmer while serving time in a rape case.

While Rohit and Udham are under Delhi Police custody, Nitin was taken into custody by Rajasthan Police. During interrogation, Nitin Fauji told police that Godara ordered the murder of Gogamedi. Godara had promised to help him flee to Canada after the job was done.

Godara has had a dispute with Gogamedi since 2017. There was a protest against the death of infamous gangster Anandpal in Rajasthan where the protesters were demanding a CBI investigation into the matter. Gogamedi was sitting in protest. However, Gogamedi left the protest midway, which offended Godara.

Moreover, Gogamedi had been instrumental in the filing of the rape case against him. Notably, one of the female friends of shooter Rohit had filed a rape case against him and Gogamedi had supported the girl. Therefore, Godara has reportedly been planning to kill Gogamedi. Charan used his hatred for Gogamedi to incite him to execute the murder.

Charan had met the second shooter Nitin Fauji in jail, who wanted to settle abroad. Nitin had approached Charan to help in move out of India, and Charan promised help if he committed the murder. Fauji is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and gangster Sapant Nehra.

After that, cloth merchant Navin Shekhawat arranged a friendly meeting of Fauji and Rohit at Gogamedi’s house. Navin reportedly knew Gogamedi was a target but didn’t know about the murder plan, and he wanted to resolve the issue via dialogue. Both Godara and Nitin thus formed a team and kept regular contact with Charan to prepare the plan, and then after executing the murder. Godara was in constant touch with the shooters via signal app.

Charan sent the guns to both the shooters in Jaipur through his network. On 5 November, the shooters along with Navin went to Sukhdev’s house on the pretext of inviting him to a wedding. There Rohit and Nitin shot him.

When the shooters fired at Gogamedi, Shekhawat tried to intervene, but he was shot as well. Rohit and Nitin buried the weapons near a hotel in Jaipur after the murder, police said.

Godara and Charan were consistently talking on the phone before and after the murder of Gogamedi. On the other hand, Godara was informed about the murder plan and execution with gangster Goldy Brar. Shooters informed the police that after killing Gogamedi, they broke the phones and hid the weapons in a forest close to Didwana Toll near Jaipur.

