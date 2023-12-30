Tata group company Tata Electronics, which has big plans for the semiconductor industry, is recruiting 1000 female technicians in Assam for its semiconductor facility in Narasapur near Bengaluru. The company is conducting a recruitment drive next month at 10 locations in Assam.

It was confirmed by Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on X on 30 December. “Proud to announce that after our first recruitment drive where we selected 541 female candidates, we are going to hold another recruitment drive. TATA Electronics, through Assam Skill Development Mission, will conduct a recruitment test from January 3 to 8, 2024 across 8 districts in the state to hire 1000 female candidates for FATP facility at Narasapura (near Bangalore)”, he tweeted. The minister added that interested individuals can apply.

Proud to announce that after our first recruitment drive where we selected 541 female candidates, we are going to hold another recruitment drive.



TATA Electronics, through @asdm_social, will conduct a recruitment test from January 3 to 8, 2024 across 8 districts in the state to… pic.twitter.com/ZJF89vwD9r — Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) December 30, 2023

As per details enclosed by him, recruitment tests will be held at 10 different locations in Assam from 3rd January to 8th January. The tests will be held at ITIs and other institutions at Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Udalguri, Baksa, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and East & West Karbi Anglong districts.

The notification issued by Assam Skill Development Mission states that 1000 female technicians will be recruited by Tata Electronics for its Final Assembly Testing and Packaging (FATP) facility at Narasapur near Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The selected candidates will be recruited under the Apprenticeship Act, 1965. The apprentices will get a stipend of ₹12,000 per month, apart from free food, transportation and accommodation. It is expected that after completing the training, the youths will join Tata’s upcoming semiconductor plant in Assam.

Tata Electronics is investing ₹200 crore in the semiconductor assembly, testing and packing unit at Narasapura in Kolar district, which is around 65 km from Bengaluru. Assembly, Testing and Packing is a major step in semiconductor manufacturing, where wafers are processed into individual chips, packaged, and then tested to prepare them to use in electronic devices.

Notably, the company has also acquired Wistron’s iPhone manufacturing unit in Kolar.

Tata Electronics is venturing into the semiconductor industry with a Final Assembly Testing and Packaging (FATP) facility before setting up a much larger semiconductor processing plant in Assam.

The company is investing ₹40,000 crore to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Jagiroad near Guwahati in Assam. The state govt has already approved the plant, and now the company is waiting for clearance from the centre to go ahead with the plant.

The company’s decision to set up the plant in Assam came after the state govt introduced a productivity-linked incentive scheme for the semiconductor industry. Assam govt has also assured enough supply of clean water for the industry. The semiconductor industry requires a large quantity of ultra-pure water during processing, and Assam has an abundant supply of water from Brahmaputra and its numerous tributaries.