In a bizarre incident, a groom’s family in Hyderabad, Telangana called off the wedding after seeing that the girl’s family had not served mutton with bone marrow to the wedding guests.

According to reports, the argument over the petty issue snowballed into a full-blown fight with the local police having to enter the scene to pacify the groom’s family. Officials from the nearby police station attempted to persuade the groom’s family out of the altercation, but they remained unrelenting, furious over what they perceived as an ‘insult.’

The groom’s family claimed that the bride’s family had purposefully concealed from them that bone marrow was not on the menu. Ultimately, the engagement party ended with the groom’s family calling off the wedding.

According to reports, the bride’s family was from the Nizamabad district and the groom’s family was from the Jagtial district in Telangana. The families had decided on the wedding and the engagement took place at the bride’s residence recently.

The bride’s family arranged for non-vegetarian meals for the bridegroom’s family members and relatives after both families decided on a traditional and lavish wedding.

Just when everything was going according to plan, one of the guests pointed out that the non-vegetarian meal did not include any bone marrow of mutton. The hosts responded by saying that they hadn’t included bone marrow in the meals, which ultimately led to an altercation between both parties and the groom’s family calling off the wedding and the bride’s side agreed. Both families then left for their respective places without any reconciliation.

Interestingly, a similar incident was reported from Hyderabad in February this year wherein a man named Mohammad Zakeer had called off his wedding, claiming that the bride’s family was giving him second-hand furniture as dowry.